Ramaphosa: We can’t be a country where people just pick up guns and start shooting at random

Ramaphosa stressed that violence and criminality continue to spread in our country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the recent mass shootings in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), saying security forces have been instructed to intensify efforts to bring down violent crime.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Sunday that 13 males and four females were confirmed dead after suspects opened fire at a tavern in Wedela at roughly 9.30pm on Saturday.

Robbery

The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47s and handguns, and seriously injured a further 15 people.

Following the shooting spree, the criminals were alleged to have searched the patrons to remove their cellphones and other valuables.

Western Cape and KZN mass shootings

Last week, gunmen massacred 11 people and left three others injured in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

The armed suspects reportedly entered a house in the Ziko area on Tuesday night, 22 September, and opened fire on people who were gathered inside.

All the victims – including a pregnant woman – were at a house in the Ziko area before 11pm, when gunmen rushed in and opened fire on them.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire at an entertainment venue in Lwandle, near Strand, killing 10 people and injuring another 11.

Violence and criminality

Speaking to the media in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, Ramaphosa noted that violence and criminality continue to spread.

“This is the level of criminality that we must bring down, and our security forces are now going to continue pulling out all stops.

“It cannot go on like this, and the clear instruction to our security forces is that we must bring the levels of criminality and violence down.

Police are searching for at least eight suspects in connection with the shooting near Carletonville, with Ramaphosa confident of a breakthrough.

“Fortunately, technology was utilised to identify the images of those people who killed the 17. So that is going to be a great aid to the police, as they follow in the tracks of those people,” Ramaphosa said.

Guns blazing

Ramaphosa added that more should be done to bring crime and violence down in the country.

“We cannot be a country where people just pick up guns and start shooting at people at random, making the people of South Africa unsafe.

“This has to be brought to an end, and we will be taking the necessary actions to address this,” Ramaphosa said.