Four people including teen shot dead in Soshanguve

The suspects were armed with rifles and wore black bulletproof vests when they attacked in Soshanguve

The four people were gunned down in in Block P, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. Photo: iStock

Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of four people in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Soshanguve.

It is understood the four people were gunned down in in Block P, north of Pretoria.

According to reports, the suspects were armed with rifles and wore black bulletproof vests when they attacked.

Shooting

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said no suspects have been arrested as yet.

“On the early hours of 01 Jaunary 2024, the police attended to a shooting incident at Soshanguve where they found four people with gunshot wounds on the street. Amongst the victims there is a 14-year-old teenage girl. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage.

“The police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySapsApp,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: R28k worth of fines dished out on New Year’s Eve in Joburg

Limpopo arrests

Meanwhile, nearly 2 000 suspects were arrested in Limpopo in multi-disciplinary operation during the festive season.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers arrested 1 980 suspects, recovered 20 illegal firearms and over 400 ammunitions during operations conducted between 25 and 31 December 2023

“Five suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and police confiscated 20 firearms and 490 ammunition. Moreover, 10 hijacked / stolen motor vehicles were recovered.

“A total of 207 suspects were arrested for assault GBH, 122 for assault common, 8 for murder, 5 for attempted murder, 48 for robberies, 15 for rape, 337 undocumented immigrants among other serious crimes. Meanwhile, some suspects were arrested for illegal mining activities in various districts during the week under review,” Mashaba said

Operations

Mashaba said police were also focusing on alcohol abuse, which is the main generator of crime especially contact crimes

“The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is elated with the successes achieved and praised all the role players that participated during the heightened Festive Season operations,” Mashaba said.

ALSO READ: Hawks looking for two more in connection with Phala Phala robbery