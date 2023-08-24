Dr Nandipha: ‘I suffered abuse at the hands of those occupying highest govt offices’

The doctor says she is aware of the 'untrue' statements, narratives and conclusions surrounding her arrest.

In a bizarre turn of events, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has written a letter through her lawyers in which she accuses “powerful” families in South Africa of abusing her.

Magudumana is facing charges of fraud, corruption, arson, violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice for her alleged role in the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

The two were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on 7 April after fleeing South Africa.

“The merits concerning the allegation against me and the events which transpired in Tanzania are currently before the courts and will also be addressed at a more appropriate time,” said Magudumana.

The case has been postponed to 11 October for further investigation.

Magudumana’s letter

In a letter shared by SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis on Thursday evening, Magudumana decided to close off women’s month with a letter, sent through her lawyers, highlighting the plight of fellow female inmates and her abuse, allegedly at the hands of powerful people.

“It is with a deep humility and respect to share this piece of communication with you. It’s been a few months since my illegal incarceration at Bizzah Makhele Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, but I would like to assure you that I am holding on, in faith,” wrote Magudumana.

“The deep conversations I’ve been having with God give me strength with each passing day. Though the last few weeks have not been easy, I am more convinced than ever that there is a reason and a purpose for everything.

“To my family and the people who have been supporting and praying for me, thank you very much. May the Almighty shine His face on you and give you peace that surpasses all understanding.”

The doctor said she was aware of the “untrue” statements, narratives and conclusions surrounding her arrest.

She said she will, “in the near future”, be in a position to share more on “the many painful times I have suffered physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse at the hands of powerful men, including some of the most powerful and prominent families in South Africa currently occupying the highest offices in government and business” and “my painful experience at the correctional facility, including the plight of women inmates and the violation of their human rights”.

‘Exclusive rights to my story’

Magudumana said she was aware of various productions being shot about her, further warning South Africans that if her voice or that of her legal team is not represented, “there is likely no truth or credibility to that story”.

“I have conditionally granted a black woman-owned production company from South Africa exclusive rights to my story and our lawyer are finalising the paperwork.”

She misses her children too.

“To my beautiful children, I miss you so much and mommy loves you. Mommy is fighting with everything she has to be with you again. I will see you soon.”