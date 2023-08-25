Daily news update: New Brics members, Dr Nandipha’s abuse, petrol price, Kya Sands fire

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update: Six countries joined Brics as members, and Dr Nandipha accused “powerful” families in South Africa of abusing her.

Meanwhile, the predicted petrol price hike reached new heights, and 30 shacks were destroyed in a fire in Kya Sands on Thursday afternoon.

Today’s weather warnings include fire alerts for six provinces, along with severe wind and wave conditions across the Cape provinces.

Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

New Brics membership

Six countries including two African countries have made the cut to join Brics.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday − the third and final day of the 15th Brics Summit held at Sandton Convention Centre, Joburg.

Six countries including two African countries have made the cut to join Brics. Picture: GCIS

A combined 23 countries formally applied for membership, including the six that Ramaphosa said were invited.

READ: Brics membership expands, six new countries to join from 2024

September petrol price

Believe it or not… the predicted massive hike in the September fuel price – affecting both petrol and diesel – has reached new heights.

The weaker rand and rising oil prices are converging to deliver an even bigger blow than previously predicted to motorists in September. Photo: iStock

According to the latest daily snapshot from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the price of 95 unleaded petrol is set for a significant increase of R1.60 per litre, while diesel could spike by as much as R2.75.

This in comparison to the already grim mid-month outlook which projected major increases for petrol of between R1.41/litre (for 93 unleaded) and R1.45/litre (for 95 unleaded); R2.60/litre for diesel and R2.55/ litre for paraffin.

READ: September fuel price: Major hike for petrol and diesel could be even worse…

Dr Nandipha suffered abuse from SA’s powerful

In a bizarre turn of events, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has written a letter through her lawyers in which she accuses “powerful” families in South Africa of abusing her.

Picture File: Dr Nandipha Magudumana appearing before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Magudumana is facing charges of fraud, corruption, arson, violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice for her alleged role in the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

The two were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on 7 April after fleeing South Africa.

READ: Dr Nandipha: ‘I suffered abuse at the hands of those occupying highest govt offices’

Kya Sands fire

At least 30 shacks have been destroyed in a fire in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Fire fighters responded to the blaze at the informal settlement on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Joburg Emergency Services

Firefighters responded to the blaze in an informal settlement.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

WATCH: 30 shacks gutted in Kya Sands fire, many left homeless

City Power tackles load shedding

As the country continues to suffer from relentless load shedding, City Power on Wednesday took a major step in the battle against the power cuts.

Environment Infrastructure MMC Jack Sekwaila together with City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/X

The Johannesburg power utility attained 92MW of power from independent power producers (IPPs) through a short-term power purchase agreement (STPPP) to help address the rolling blackouts in the city.

City Power said the agreements with the IPPs will reduce its reliance on Eskom.

READ: City Power introduces independent power producers as it battles load shedding

