Neglected by those we pay: One Joburg suburb is taking service delivery into their own hands

'We are charged rates and taxes and other additional service levies, but we are the ones providing those basic services.'

With the local government elections just a few months away, frustrated residents of Parkmore, Sandton, have taken it upon themselves to provide the much-needed services they claim the City of Johannesburg is failing to deliver.

Parkmore Community Association (PCA) suburb manager, Lori Klein, told The Citizen residents have long expressed frustration that the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has not been maintaining road markings, stop signs, traffic lights, and potholes in the area.

She said these contribute to accidents that could have been prevented.

As a result, the PCA has partnered with businesses around Parkmore to help make the community a safer and cleaner place.

One of these businesses is Brightness Dry Clean and Laundry, which has adopted and repainted around seven stop streets.

Manager Rasnil Ahir told The Citizen that the City has failed to deliver service, putting residents and visitors at risk.

“I walk my dogs daily, so having clean streets is also essential for them,” Rasnil said.

“The importance of having visible road markings cannot be emphasised enough. They keep cyclists, motorists and pedestrians safe from harm during the day and night. Accidents can be avoided if basic services like repainting stop signs and streets and refuse removal are consistently done by the municipality.”

‘Double taxes’

Residents are becoming increasingly reliant on initiatives such as those from the PCA to monitor the delivery and smooth running of basic services. Their experiences will influence their decision when heading to the polls in November.

“We are charged rates and taxes and other additional service levies, but we are the ones providing those basic services. It’s unfair on us, as we are paying double”, Ahir exclaimed.



“It’s not only the community of Parkmore that must do the heavy lifting, but communities across the whole of Johannesburg.

“Imagine the communities that can’t afford to pay double taxation. How are they keeping their communities safe and clean?” he asked.

When contacted about the initiative, Ward 90 councillor, Renate van Onselen, said what is happening is unfortunate.

“The municipality is responsible for the whole of Johannesburg. Parkmore is not the only area I oversee in Ward 90, and I don’t know every little thing the residents go around and do, like repainting stop streets.

“But if the residents see a problem around the area and they take it upon themselves to fix it,

that is more than welcome, as the municipality has been facing funding challenges”.

But are residents allowed to fix their own infrastructure?

While many may see it as admirable and necessary, questions have been raised about whether residents are actually allowed to fix their own infrastructures.

When approached by The Citizen, the Johannesburg Road Agency reaffirmed that residents and community associations are not permitted to repair municipal property, including roads and streetlights, without permission.

JRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zweli Nyathi further explained that the agency “understands the urge to step in when you see a pothole outside your home or business, however, road maintenance is technical”.

“Using non-standard materials like sand or bricks creates loose debris that could crack windscreens or cause serious accidents for fellow motorists and cyclists.

“While the JRA values the spirit of ‘Active Citizenship’ the JRA wishes to remind residents and private entities that undertaking unauthorised repairs, specifically, the filling of potholes without written permission from JRA as well as an approved wayleave is a contravention of the City’s Code of Practice and relevant by-laws and will result in a fine being imposed, confiscation of all equipment, and possible arrests by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)”.

Does the PCA have permission?

Klein said the association’s work had been carried out by Umsebenzi (Pothole) Patrol, “a contractor with the necessary wayleave from JRA and liability coverage, ensuring the project was legally compliant and professionally executed”.

“The Parkmore Community Association (PCA) has successfully partnered with 10 local businesses to address a critical safety concern in the suburb. Once the community gets involved, it means the municipality has failed to deliver”, exclaimed Klein.

The challenges

Signboards were erected at the sponsored locations to acknowledge the businesses involved.

Unfortunately, some of these boards have since been removed or stolen. While the motive remains uncertain, it is suspected they may have been taken for scrap metal.

Despite this setback, the PCA remains encouraged by the initiative.

“We are deeply grateful to the businesses that stepped forward to make our roads safer. Their support demonstrates the strength of collaboration in Parkmore,” Klein said.

“We look forward to building even closer partnerships with local businesses for future projects that benefit all residents and businesses alike.”

Follow The Citizen in the build-up to the November Local Government Elections for more stories like these from communities across our country.