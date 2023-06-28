Nelson Mandela Foundation confirms official dismissal of disgraced CEO

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The Nelson Mandela Foundation announced on Wednesday the conclusion of its investigation into complaints against its former CEO Sello Hatang and confirmed that it has now officially dismissed him.

The complaints concerning Hatang’s misconduct in the workplace, were lodged shortly after he handed in his resignation in May 2023 while he was still serving notice.

He was accused of abusing his power, misusing his company-issued credit cards, conducting improper procurement, as well as nepotism and victimisation.

Nelson Mandela Foundation outcome follows probe

During the investigation, Hatang was placed on special leave while an independent assessment was conducted, taking into account the rights of both the complainants and Hatang.

“After thorough consideration, the Board determined that Mr Hatang’s conduct was inappropriate and unsuitable for someone in his position,” the foundation said in its statement.

“Consequently, they made the decision to dismiss him from his role. While the Board refrained from providing specific details regarding the matter, it acknowledged the distress caused to the Foundation, its employees, and its wider community of stakeholders.”

Moving forward, the foundation said that it priority lies in maintaining continuity in its activities, particularly as it approaches the commemoration of Madiba’s birthday on 18 July.

New CEO to be appointed

Additionally, the foundation confirmed that efforts are underway to appoint a new CEO, and the trustees are collaborating with the interim management to rebuild staff morale following this challenging episode.

Acknowledging the pain associated with the process, the Chairman, Professor NS Ndebele, assured stakeholders of the Board’s dedication to sustaining the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s mission.

“The Foundation extends its gratitude for the continued support in preserving Madiba’s legacy and promoting his vision of freedom and equality for all,” he said.

Hatang and former chief operations officer (COO) Limpho Monyamane were given a leave of absence in 2021 when the allegations against them surfaced. Following this, an interim leadership structure was put in place with immediate effect.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe thereafter took over the running of the foundation, along with two trustees, namely attorney and social justice activist Alice Brown and Maya Makanjee, who serves on the board of several South African corporates.