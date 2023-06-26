By Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
26 Jun 2023
5:37 am
Politics

ANC on notice to remove illegal North West councillors

By Eric Naki

The ANC has yet to remove illegal councillors from their seats, despite a court order.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe.
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi
Officials from the ANC’s provincial list committee (PLC) in North West want Luthuli House to implement the Kgalema Motlanthe report findings on electoral irregularities instead of investigating the same issue again. Motlanthe electoral report The PLC members, led by ANC struggle veterans and stalwarts, demanded the Motlanthe committee report should be implemented and no time and resources should be wasted to start another investigation. The PLC declined an invitation to talk from Luthuli House’s newly appointed investigative team, chaired by ANC NEC member Dina Pule, which was investigating the same issue. ALSO READ: Investigation: North West ANC councillors face music...

Read more on these topics