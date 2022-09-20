Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
20 Sep 2022
4:49 am
New African credit rating agency to publish 1st rating of SA government Friday
SAR was licensed by the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) in March after it met all its targets, including the establishment of an ethical board, appointing a management team, and developing a clear unbiased rating methodology.
Africa’s own credit rating agency, the newly established Sovereign Africa Ratings (SAR), based in Midrand, will publish its first credit rating of the South African government on Friday.