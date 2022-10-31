New ANC-linked North West body to fight by-election

Kenneth Mokgatlhe

Disgruntled leaders of the ANC in Ditsobotla, North West, have formed a new organisation, Save Ditsobotla Movement (SDM), with the intention of participating in the upcoming by-elections.

This follows on the dissolution of the bankrupt Ditsobotla local municipality, which has been unable to pay its employees for months. The former ANC Ditsobotla sub-regional chair, Letlamoreng Mosiane, predicted that the ANC will lose in the by-election.

“We know the ANC as we know ourselves. We do not know the Economic Freedom Fighters, we do not know the Democratic Alliance, or the Forum 4 Service Delivery. But I can tell you all about the ANC because I grew up here. We know what we should do to win that municipality. The biggest loser in this by-elections will be the ANC,” Mosiane said.

The North West provincial government dissolved the municipality, following the failure of the municipality to service the salaries of its employees.

The divided municipality also had two speakers, two municipal managers, from warring factions of the ANC.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) recommended the decision taken by the provincial government but the Ditsobotla local municipality and its council took the matter to Mahikeng High Court to halt the disbandment.

ANC provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said they were aware of the new organisation in Ditsobotla. “We have read about it in the press,” Maruping said.