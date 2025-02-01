New law aims to preserve and develop agricultural land

A national database of agricultural land will be created, ensuring its preservation and sustainable development.

The Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Act will enable the government to have a database of arable agricultural land to be preserved for agricultural development.

It also allows the government’s provincial departments to plan and lead agricultural development initiatives.

It compels the relevant spheres of government to preserve usable land.

According to the law, the minister and the government have powers to protect and preserve agricultural land and play an oversight and authorising role over municipalities’ agricultural land.

It also requires the establishment of an advisory appeal panel to give a voice to agricultural workers.

There will be inspectors to ensure the objective of the law is implemented.

The municipalities that fail to do so will be held accountable.