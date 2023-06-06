Daily news update: Former minister dies, report on Kenny Kunene’s raids and Thabo Bester case investigator dies

By Citizen Reporter

Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died

Former minister of energy and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson has passed on.

Joemat-Pettersson, who served as chairperson of police study group, was 59 years old.

City of Joburg awaiting report on whether Kenny Kunene’s raids were unlawful

The City of Johannesburg is awaiting a report to determine whether Transport MMC Kenny Kunene conducted raids and searches of buildings in the metro unlawfully.

Last month, Kunene was appointed acting mayor for two days while Kabelo Gwamanda was away, with the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) spending his short tenure focusing on hijacked buildings in the city.

Death of investigator in Thabo Bester escape case confirmed by police

One of the investigators working on the case into how Thabo Bester escaped from prison has died.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the circumstances around the senior officer’s death is being investigated.

ActionSA calls for Joburg Mayor to come clean on scammer allegations

The ActionSA has called for City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, to come clean after being accused of being a scammer or face a possible motion of no confidence.

He is expected to deliver his first State of the City Address on Tuesday.

WATCH: ‘Sizokthola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo and crew attacked in Rustenburg

North West SAPS is reportedly investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the attack on Moja Love’s team.

Sizokthola presenter Xolani Khumalo and his crew were attacked in Rustenburg, where they were shooting the arrest of a “drug dealer” for the hit crime show.

Four players Kaizer Chiefs need to get for next season

Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with a number of players as the Naturena side are expected to make major reinforcements to their squad.



ALSO READ: Hlanti offered a short-term deal by Kaizer Chiefs?

Arthur Zwane’s side didn’t have a bad season if you look at where they finished in the league and the fact that they reached two semifinals.

