New Polokwane-Seshego road partially opens

The R28M Nelson Mandela Drive project is set to ease traffic, but concerns about its incomplete state spark debate in Polokwane.

Polokwane municipality this week partially unveiled a new state-of-the-art road, which is costing the city over R28 million, to ease traffic congestion over the festive season.

The road, Nelson Mandela Drive, runs between Polokwane and Seshego township.

Polokwane mayor Makoro John Mpe said it was a work in progress that would be 100% complete in February and handed over thereafter.

Work in progress – Polokwane mayor

“Ours is to make life easy for members of the community, motorists and our taxi associations.

“We have allocated R243.9 million in the 2024-25 financial year for the construction of this and other infrastructure projects in Polokwane.

“The Seshego road project was budgeted at R28 million and work is at an advanced stage,” he said.

ALSO READ: Dry taps in Polokwane as infrastructure repair work takes place

Residents and the main taxi association had mixed feelings about the project.

“This is the busiest road in Limpopo because of its proximity to the province’s capital – the city of Polokwane,” said jubilant resident Raymond Mokwele of Seshego yesterday.

“It is always bumper-to-bumper at this time of the year.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic

“Cars are most likely parked like sardines on the road and accidents become the order of the day.”

But another resident, Gloudina Maponya, was not impressed. “

While we are all smiling from ear to ear for the opening of this road, we are at the same time baffled that it was handed over in haste.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa owes nation explanation why Simelane still in Cabinet – Casac [VIDEO]

“The road markings are not complete and paving is yet to be constructed.

“Why hurry to hand over the project before Christmas?

“Is this grandstanding an effort to score cheap political points, or what?” asked Maponya.

Grandstanding?

But Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association chair Takalani Nemaungani said: “We are happy that the municipality is not working in isolation.

“They told us they are partially opening the road in an endeavour to ease congestion during the festive season.

“Moreover, this road has been closed for far too long.

ALSO READ: Uncomfortable conditions to persist in Polokwane into the weekend

“We, as the taxi association responsible for the transport of our people to and from the city, are impressed,” he said.

Mpe said his municipality had followed the advice of auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, who had advised councils to spend all the money allocated to them instead of returning it to the National Treasury.

“No funds will be returned to the National Treasury this financial year,” he said.

No funds will be returned to Treasury

Limpopo departments returned over R1 billion of unspent money from allocated budgets to the National Treasury in the 2023-24 financial year.

Education returned R523.3 million, health R570.5 million, public works, roads and infrastructure R226.1 million, agriculture R98.7 million, social development R72.4 million, the legislature R45.1 million, transport and community safety R40.7 million, the premier’s office R16 million, provincial treasury R14 million and economic development and tourism returned R8.4 million.