Weather update: Clear skies ahead, no need for umbrellas

The weather service has given South Africa a reason to breathe easy on Wednesday, as no weather warnings have been issued across the nation.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 18 October.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 18 October

The latest weather update for October 18 reveals no impending weather warnings for South Africa.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 18 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a fine and cool, to warm day.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cold conditions in places in the south-east, otherwise cloudy and cool with drizzle along the escarpment but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

In Limpopo, it will be cool in places over the central areas but otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions, becoming cloudy later.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and warm to hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, but very hot in places in the west and north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience morning fog along the west coast becoming fine and hot to very hot.

It will be fine and warm over the interior, but cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Very High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents are expected to experience partly cloudy and cool weather in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy over the interior by late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy conditions with fog patches in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming cloudy by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning rain in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

