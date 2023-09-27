News today: Zoleka Mandela, William Nicol Dr, R295m Rooiwal tender, Chris Pappas, and more

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the passing of Nelson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, and William Nicol Drive was officially renamed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chris Pappas has been nominated as the DA’s premier candidate for KZN in the 2024 elections, and yet another fire broke out in Joburg CBD.

News Today: 27 September

Today’s weather update signals the possibility of destructive waves and winds – full forecast here.

Zoleka Mandela loses battle against cancer

The Mandela family has confirmed the passing of Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the age of 43.

The author and activist passed away on Monday evening surrounded by friends and family. Today would also have been the birthday of her grandmother Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

CONTINUE: Zoleka Mandela: Madiba’s granddaughter loses brave battle against cancer

The late Zoleka Mandela and her ‘Day One’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Pictures: Instagram/@zolekamandela and Dumisani Sibeko

In a statement shared on Zoleka’s Instagram account on Tuesday morning, family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela said Zoleka was admitted to hospital on 18 September for ongoing treatment of metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis brain and spinal cord.

He added recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in her lungs as well as several emboli.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for ‘tireless activist’ Zoleka Mandela

Who is Chris Pappas?

The DA’s uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas has been nominated as the party’s premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal in the 2024 elections.

Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress at Gallagher Estate on 1 April. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deaan Vivier

The rising star was given the nod by the party’s leader John Steenhuisen, who described him as a dynamic young leader who walks the walk and has made the uMngeni Municipality “a shining beacon on the hill while the rest of KZN lies in ruin”.

Steenhuisen said the time had come to kick the ANC out of KZN and Pappas was the man to lead that mission and provide hope. The ANC had only provided misery, hunger, maladministration, and poverty, he claimed.

CONTINUE: Who is Chris Pappas? 6 things you need to know about DA KZN premier candidate

Another JHB fire

There has been yet another fire in the Joburg CBD.

Photo: Screengrab of video

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the fire at a building on Tuesday afternoon.

“EMS firefighters responded to a fire incident on Market Street and Von Wielligh Street. A one-bedroom flat had caught fire. The residents were able to extinguish the fire.”

CONTINUE: WATCH | No injuries after yet another fire in the Joburg CBD

R295m Rooiwal tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has finally been given the green light by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the R295-million Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant tender linked to state capture-accused businessman Edwin Sodi.

The Hammanskraal cholera outbreak cast the spotlight on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi for a tender awarded to refurbish and upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant (pictured right). Photos: Instagram and Jacques Nelles

The proclamation was gazetted on Friday, three years after the City of Tshwane awarded the Rooiwal Wastewater tender to a joint venture between three of Sodi’s companies: CMS Water, NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting.

CONTINUE: R295m Rooiwal tender: Edwin Sodi and Tshwane metro to face SIU scrutiny

Winnie Mandela Drive

Sandton’s arterial route William Nicol Drive was officially assigned a new name on Tuesday, after the late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. But is it business as usual for shops on the famous road?

While many have welcomed the main route’s identity upgrade, businesses whose letterheads still bear the former name are faced with administrative tweaks.

CONTINUE: How businesses on Winnie Mandela Drive are impacted by the name change

William Nicol Drive was renamed to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday. Image: Michel Bega / The Citizen

Meanwhile, MMC for transport in the City of Joburg Kenny Kunene has vowed to remove all the names of apartheid “oppressors” from streets across the city.

Kunene made the remarks during the official renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday.

WATCH: ‘We are going to remove all names of our oppressors from our streets’ – Kunene

National grid expansion

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has called on the private sector to assist with expanding the national grid.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

According to Ramokgopa, Eskom’s transmission expansion and strengthening require a “considerable amount of resources” that requires government and the private sector to work together.

“We don’t want to repeat the same mistakes that have been committed on the generation side, where we kicked the can down the road, and we just thought that the private sector on its own will come into the space and resolve the issues of generation capacity constraints,” Ramokgopa said.

CONTINUE: ‘We can’t repeat the same mistakes’: Ramokgopa calls on private sector for transmission expansion

