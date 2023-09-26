WATCH: ‘Either you are with the people, or you with the criminals’ – Cele

Cele said is police are aware of an “anti-police movement” to discredit the work of the the South African Police and Crime Intelligence

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the South African Police Services (Saps) is aware of an “anti-police movement” to discredit the service.

Cele was providing an update on recent successes achieved by Saps in response to serious and violent crime, especially aggravated armed robberies, kidnapping, extortion, and CIT heists.

The police minister said the success of Saps was to “capacitate crime intelligence,” but police are concerned about reports that discredit the success of the Crime Intelligence unit.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele said they are aware of anti-police movement, he is speaking at a media briefing in Tshwane.@dailysunsa #antipolice#SAPS#Crime pic.twitter.com/a2cFLf0gfn September 26, 2023

“It is no coincidence and it remains a low blow to recycle old and fabricated stories in order to try and shift the focus of the good work achieved by this unit. A unit that was previously and deliberately hollowed out and rendered useless at some point in the history of this organisation.

“We view such as mere attempts to try and derail the work of the police and we want to be clear that such experiments – for whatever reasons; will not deter us,” Cele said.

Anti-police

Cele said police are aware of certain elements against the change within Crime Intelligence using some individuals in society such as academia, media, and within the police service to push back on the policing work.

“We are aware of reports by some academia in dismantling and ridiculing the work of the police. We are very much aware of that anti-police We are not saying that police are perfect, we are not saying that there are no problems as we have mentioned that some of ours have been arrested.

“But this anti-police thing, clearly there are people that are deciding to join the block of criminals. Either you are with the people or you are with the criminals,” Cele said.

Cele warned that police through their aggressive approach to crime have “fired a warning shot to all elements of criminality and those who support crime.”

“We are clear that South Africa is not and will never be, a haven for criminals or organized crimes. The long arm of the law will not be selective nor will it be kind.”

Operation Shanela

Meanwhile, Cele said the operationalisation of the Increased Crime Prevention and Combating Action Plan through Operation Shanela is yielding results in combatting organised crime.

“The work of the Saps has, through intelligence led operations and weekly high density operations, resulted in the arrest of thousands of criminals, especially dangerous and hardened criminals.

“Assets worth millions of rand have been recovered and firearms have been removed off our streets. These covert operations have also resulted in multiple deaths of suspects who violently resisted arrest,” Cele said.

Cele said South Africans on various platforms “have welcomed the bolstered and decisive policing efforts by the Saps who are going toe-to toe with criminals.”

