WATCH: No injuries after yet another fire in the Joburg CBD

This is the third fire in Johannesburg in less than a week.

There has been yet another fire in the Joburg CBD.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the fire at a building on Tuesday afternoon.

“EMS firefighters responded to a fire incident on Market Street and Von Wielligh Street. A one-bedroom flat had caught fire. The residents were able to extinguish the fire.”

No injuries were reported.

Watch the fire in the Joburg CBD

This the is the third fire in less than a week in Johannesburg.

Flat fire

On Saturday, a two-bedroom flat caught fire due to a stove that was left unattended in the bedroom.

Khumalo said the EMS firefighters were able to promptly extinguish the fire.

“The occupants of the flat (and complex) were able to escape unharmed. The two-bedroom is the only flat that was affected during the fire. No other injures were reported.”

Sars fire

Last week, a fire broke out at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) building in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said two fire engines and fire fighters arrived on the scene on Wednesday to fight the blaze.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services has received a call about a structural fire in the Joburg CBD, this is in Marshalltown at the Sars building.

“We can confirm that the fire has been contained at the basement level which is used as storage. The employees have been evacuated from the building. We can confirm that everyone is safe and was out of the building,” Radebe said.

Radebe said the cause of the fire will be investigated.

Marshalltown fire

The series of fires comes weeks after the devastating Usindiso Building fire in Johannesburg that left 77 people dead and many injured and homeless.

A commission of inquiry into what caused the fire has since been established.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the inquiry was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.

A week later, another fire broke out two blocks away from the Usindiso Building.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-storey building in which residents had set up shacks. The building is suspected to have been hijacked.

