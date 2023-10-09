News today: SA on Israel-Palestine, load shedding, Joburg church shooting, and more

Israeli forces close the northern entrance of the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on October 8, 2023. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

In news today, South Africa has called for the immediate cessation of violence, restraint, and peace between Israel and Palestine, while Eskom has been suspended load shedding.

Furthermore, a pastor was killed and three others were injured in a church robbery in Johannesburg.

News Today: 9 October 2023

SA calls for immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Palestine

People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

South Africa has called for the immediate cessation of violence, restraint, and peace between Israel and Palestine

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas launch a large-scale surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza as Israel retaliated with devastating air strikes.

The attacks left at least 250 Israelis dead with more than 300 Gazans killed and nearly 2 000 wounded in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Continue reading here

‘The fight is on’ – Rise Mzansi leader says party wants to make SA better ‘in one generation’

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi speaks at at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 19 April 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has stressed that his social democratic party looks to improve the quality of life for South Africans instead of not delivering on its promises.

Zibi delivered his closing remarks on the final day of the Rise Mzansi People’s Convention at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The three-day policy conference was held with an aim to lure voters in the build-up to the 2024 general elections.

Continue reading here

ANC MPL solicited kickbacks from amaPanyaza service providers – report

The ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

A member of the Gauteng legislature and her business partner solicited kickbacks from service providers after securing their accommodated tender for crime warden trainees.

African National Congress (ANC) member of the legislature Refilwe Mogale and her business partner Vhutshilo “Theo” Muthurana reportedly visited Pumulani Lodge in Pretoria on 7 February, looking for accommodation.

Continue reading here

DA member leaves party after homophobic slurs against Pappas

DA flag. Picture: Gallo Images/ Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

Member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Graham McIntosh has left the party after his homophobic rant against uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

McIntosh is a longtime DA member and former MP but holds no leadership position in any of its structures.

Kwazulu-Natal DA leader Dean MacPherson remarked that he rejected the “homophobic and narrow-minded” statement by McIntosh, according to City Press.

Continue reading here

Good news as Eskom extends load shedding suspension – Here’s your schedule

Eskom’s Duvha Power Station in Mpumalanga. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lauren Mulligan

Load shedding will continue to be suspended during the day, Eskom has announced.

The rolling blackout have been maintained at low stages this week despite the heatwave enveloping most parts of the country.

Eskom Crisis Communication Manager Menzi Mngomezulu said the rolling blackouts will continue from Monday evening.

Continue reading here

WATCH: Police launch manhunt after Pastor Dwayne Gordon killed in Joburg church shooting

Picture: iStock

Police are continuing a manhunt for a gang of armed men who shot and killed a pastor during a church service in Johannesburg.

Pastor Dwayne Gordon who was invited as a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was killed when the six men stormed the church and opened fire on Friday night.

A live stream of the shooting was widely shared on social media where people can be heard screaming.

Continue reading here

WATCH: Black Coffee’s history making performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden hailed

Black Coffee speaks to awaiting fans as he arrives home late on the 5th April to OR Tambo International Airport after winning a Grammy award recently. Picture: Neil McCartney

It was a night to remember for thousands of fans as DJ Black Coffee performed at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the performance was sold out.

The 47-year-old DJ made history when he became the first South African DJ and producer to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Continue reading here

Bavuma wants more ‘clinical’ performance from Proteas bowlers

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket with teammates during their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Despite making an explosive start to the tournament, captain Temba Bavuma admits the Proteas bowling attack will need to come to the party as they target their maiden Cricket World Cup title.

South Africa raced to a World Cup record total of 428 runs after being sent in to bat by Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener in Delhi on Saturday.

Continue reading here

Boks kick off biggest week in four years with selections front of mind

The Springboks. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks were able to put their feet up and watch the bulk of the Rugby World Cup action this last weekend without stress, but they will be firmly switched on from Monday when they kick off their preparations for the quarter-final clash against France in Paris on Sunday.

Having enjoyed a bye week, Jacques Nienaber’s men will be fresh and rested ahead of their biggest week of rugby in four years, since winning the World Cup in Japan around this time in 2019.

Continue reading here