WATCH: Police launch manhunt after Pastor Dwayne Gordon killed in Joburg church shooting

Three other congregants were wounded in the Eagles Christian Centre shooting

A live stream of the shooting was widely shared on social media where people can be heard screaming.. Photo: iStock

Police are continuing a manhunt for a gang of armed men who shot and killed a pastor during a church service in Johannesburg.

Pastor Dwayne Gordon who was invited as a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was killed when the six men stormed the church and opened fire on Friday night.

A live stream of the shooting was widely shared on social media where people can be heard screaming.

Watch the video of the shooting [WARNING: Not for sensitive viewers]

Prophet Dwayne Gordon, shot dead at a church in Newlands, JHB last night. Pastor Enrico Mosavel was wounded. pic.twitter.com/b1s74SR9AN October 7, 2023

Church shooting

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder are being investigated.

“The suspects fired shots and three people were injured. One of the victims, who succumbed to his injuries, was identified as the pastor of the church. They robbed the people of their mobile phones and other belongings before fleeing the scene,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lt Gen Elias Mawela has condemned this “babararic incident in the strongest possible terms.”

Police have urged anyone with information that can assist with information or the lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.

Father and daughter killed

This is the second shooting incident in Newlands this week after a 41-year-old father and his 14-year-old daughter were gunned down by unknown suspects.

Nevhuhulwi said police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“The victims, a father and daughter, were shot by two unknown men. The father succumbed to his injuries while the daughter was taken to hospital. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.”

Tavern shooting

In a sperate incident, a group of unknown suspects entered a tavern at Kathrada Park in Sophiatown and shot indiscriminately at patrons before driving away in a white bakkie.

“Three people lost their lives while eight were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police are investigating four cases of murder, and three cases of attempted murder.

Mawela also strongly condemned this incident.

