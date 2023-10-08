ANC MPL solicited kickbacks from amaPanyaza service providers – report

MPL Mogale and her business partner were set to receive a R500 000 kickback per day.

A member of the Gauteng legislature and her business partner solicited kickbacks from service providers after securing their accommodated tender for crime warden trainees.

African National Congress (ANC) member of the legislature Refilwe Mogale and her business partner Vhutshilo “Theo” Muthurana reportedly visited Pumulani Lodge in Pretoria on 7 February, looking for accommodation.

It was after that meeting that the lodge owner Suzette Lerm landed the contract to accommodate 121 wardens in exchange for kickbacks, according to the Sunday Times.

The trainees arrived on 9 February.

Affidavits reveal murky contract

The alleged kickbacks are revealed in affidavits deposed by Jacobus Swart and his wife Dedre Delport.

The couple – who fell out with Lerm over an unrelated matter – deposed the affidavits when seeking a protection order against Lerm, whom they claim is harassing them.

Swart and Delport were involved in running Pumulani Lodge with Lerm and allege she would have needed to pay a “kickback” of R50 per warden per day, or R544,500.

At the meeting, Muthurana introduced himself as a representative of a company called Farmworths Infranco and said his business partner, “Refilwe”, was in government.

They allege that the day after Mogale and Muthurana’s visit, they saw a quote Lerm created for R2.45 million, addressed to and sent to Muthurana.

It is unclear whether money ever changed hands.

‘Helping out’

Muthurana is also a business partner of Lerm, with whom he co-owns another Pretoria guest house.

Members of the legislature must declare business interests and are not allowed to do business with government.

Asked why she accompanied Muruthana to Pumulani Lodge, Mogale told the publication that she was helping out as she knew guesthouses and lodges in Pretoria.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the first 3000 crime-fighting wardens known as “amaPanyaza” in May.

She denied receiving any money from the contract.

Muruthana said he was just a farmer and had never received any government contract.

