SACP warns US and EU to end interference in China’s reunification process

Brian Sokutu

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has called on the United States and the European Union to end their interference in nation state matters of China, pertaining to its reunification process in the Taiwan Strait, Macau and Hong Kong.

Making the call during Thursday’s virtual tabling of the report of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) central committee, organised by the Chinese embassy in South Africa, SACP deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila, said: “We have recently been worried by imperialist manoeuvres – particularly the US, their partners in the European Union, as well as the recent comments by Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) – particularly its general secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Admiral Rob Bauer, who have threatened war over – disturbing peace over the Taiwan Strait.”

Added Mapaila: “China has sought the Chinese unification route to fulfil the mission of its people – sharing its prosperity with the world.

“But the EU and the US are only involved in this for their own self-interests at the expense of the people of the world.

“We implore the Communist Party of China to handle this matter with the serenity they have handled past matters, as well as with the firmness against imperialist mechanisation.

“We appreciate the 6th plenary session resolution of the CPC on the Taiwanese Strait and we also appreciate the full speedy reunification of Macau and Hong Kong – progress in stabilising China’s reunification process.

“The imperialist provocations, seeking to gang up against China – to generate a basis for war – must be exposed for what they are.”

The sixth plenary session of the 19th central committee of the CPC was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11.

Reflecting on historic ties between the SACP and the CPC, Mapaila said: “This year marked an important century in the history of the world’s revolutionary movement for freedom against colonialism, imperialism and capitalist exploitation and unfair discrimination.

“It was exactly 100 years ago counting back to this year in July, that the Chinese Communist Party and the SA Communist Party were established.

“We were only separated by seven days in our founding.

“The CPC was founded on the 23 of July 1921 and the SACP on 30 July 1921.

“We are pleased to share this centenary with thee CPC, making us twin communist parties.”

In his keynote address, Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong described the CPC plenary report back session to South Africa as “an important meeting held at an important juncture, marking the CPC’s centenary and the convergence of our two centenary goals”.

Said Xiaodong: “The session comprehensively summarizes the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s century-long struggle.

“It reflects on why the CPC succeeded in the past and how we can succeed in continuing to develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“The central committee adopted at the session the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party over the past century and the resolution on the convocation of the 20th CPC national congress.

“It also decided that the 20th party congress will be convened in the second half of 2022.”

Included among several resolutions adopted by the CPC were to:

Comprehensively advance law-based governance, with the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, having constantly been improved.

Uphold the party’s leadership, which is the essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of our system.

Put the people first.

Advance theoretical innovation.

Stay independent.

Follow the Chinese path.

Maintain a global vision.

Said Xiaodong: “Over the past century, the CPC has been able to accomplish enormous tasks that were impossible for any other political force in China.

“The CPC has emerged victorious in the competition with all other political forces in China and amid difficult challenges.

“The fundamental reason for that success lies in being able to adapt the basic tenets of Marxism to China’s realities and fine traditional culture, as well as in keep making theoretical innovations in the ight of new developments and use new theory to guide new practice.

“In adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, the CPC has achieved great adaptations twice and in doing so, taken two historic steps and produced two key theoretical achievements.

“The first historic step is the birth of Mao Zedong Thought.

“The second historic step gave birth to the second great theoretical achievement of adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, which is the theory of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“Since the 18th CPC national congress, Chinese communists, with Comrade Xi Jinping as their chief representative, worked to adapt the basic tenets of Marxism to China’s specific realities and its fine traditional culture.”

