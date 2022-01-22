World

22 Jan 2022
9:41 pm

No evacuation of US citizens in Ukraine yet, says state dept

The White House has said Moscow could launch an offensive against the former Soviet republic 'at any point.'

An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman poses with his weapons in a trench on the frontline with the Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, in the eastern Lugansk region, on January 21, 2022. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

The United States is not “at this time” organising an evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine despite rising fears of an unspecified military action by Russia, a State Department spokesperson said Saturday. 

In the event matters deteriorate, however, “American citizens should not anticipate that there will be US government-sponsored evacuations,” the spokesperson said, speaking on grounds of anonymity. 

“Currently, commercial flights are available to support departures.”  

The State Department had already advised US citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to concerns about Covid-19. A department website also urges them “to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia.”

The spokesperson did not confirm media reports that families of American diplomats posted in Kyiv had been ordered to begin evacuating on Monday. 

In that regard, the spokesperson said, “We have nothing to announce at this time.”

Western officials say Russia has deployed as many as 100,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine.

The White House has said Moscow could launch an offensive against the former Soviet republic “at any point.”

The Kremlin denies having any bellicose intentions but has said any de-escalation near the Ukraine border will depend on guarantees of no further NATO enlargement — particularly involving Ukraine — and on a reduction of the allied presence in Eastern Europe.

