World

Home » News » World

Monaco bomb attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

7 July 2026

03:17 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukrainian police say two suspects, including a serving intelligence officer, have been detained after the woman was found dead.

Monaco bomb attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine

Interpol says Ukraine national Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was wanted in Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device on a public road with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy. Picture: Interpol / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, police said Tuesday, adding that a serving intelligence officer and an accomplice had been detained on suspicion of her murder.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was wanted by Interpol for the attempted murder of a Ukrainian-born tycoon, his partner and teenage son in a parcel bombing attack last month that shocked the wealthy microstate.

In a statement, Ukraine’s national police said officers had “detained two individuals on suspicion of murdering a woman who was wanted by Interpol”, adding that the body belonged to “Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska”.

The intelligence officer “reported the murder” during a search, police said, without elaborating.

“He also stated that he had not informed his superiors about his contacts with Berezovska, the transfers of money to her, or any of his other actions, and that he had acted at his own discretion,” police added.

Berezovska’s body was found “with gunshot wounds to the head”, police said.

Investigators found the suspects had made cryptocurrency transfers to her and were examining them “as persons potentially involved in the attempted murder in Monaco”.

During searches at the house of the accomplice, a former law enforcement officer, “a basement premises resembling a torture room was also discovered”, police said.

All findings in the case were provided to the Monaco authorities, Ukraine’s police said.

Monaco did not confirm the victims’ identities, but according to several sources, the attack targeted Vadym Yermolaiev, 58, a wealthy businessman originally from Ukraine and now a Cypriot national, as well as his partner and his 13-year-old son.

RELATED ARTICLES

The bombing sent shock waves through Monaco, a microstate near Nice in southern France that is a playground of the world’s ultra-rich. Prince Albert II has described the attack as a “heinous crime”.

Read more on these topics

bombing Interpol Monaco Ukraine

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Malema’s responds to Madlanga commission allegations: Here’s what he said
Politics DA speaks on disciplining Steenhuisen, as Ramaphosa claims ‘capture’
South Africa Treasury freezes funds to 60 municipalities over R145bn irregular spending
Africa Deportations threaten schooling for thousands of Zimbabwean pupils
News Stinky pavements and fishy finances: Why Pikitup isn’t collecting your bin in time

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News