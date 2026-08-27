Aid efforts trickle in after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods

More than 360 people have died so far, with rescuers searching for 1 400 people reported missing.

International aid organisations are scrambling to help victims of devastating floods and landslides on the Nepal-Tibet border.

The disaster has killed more than 360 people, with rescuers searching for 1 400 people reported missing.

United Nations and others send aid

UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said Thursday he had allocated $2 million “to save lives with emergency medical care, shelter, water” after the “horrifying flash floods”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent medical kits to provide basic health services to 10 000 people for three months, while the World Food Programme and UN children’s fund are readying relief supplies.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it had allocated more than $1 million.

“Many families have lost their homes,” IFRC chief in Nepal David Fisher told AFP, adding that whole settlements had been “wiped out”.

Mona Sherpa, head of Care Nepal, said her charity was worried about “the spread of waterborne diseases due to damaged water and sanitation infrastructure”.

Regional nations

Neighbouring India sent an military cargo plane with aid hours after the disaster, with further planes flying in nearly 50 tonnes of supplies.

Delhi was also sending in steel Bailey bridges, with infrastructure washed out in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier that India was “ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal”.

Bangladesh said it was sending tents, mosquito nets, food and body bags, according to a government statement.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the island nation stood “ready to assist Nepal in rescue and clearance operations.”

Other countries

The European Union said it had activated its Copernicus satellite surveillance system to help recovery efforts.

Japan was sending an emergency response team, while Switzerland has said it had allocated more than $600 000.

The US State Department said it was sending a disaster response advisor along with $500 000 in aid.