WATCH: BBC ‘Match of the Day’ interrupted by sex noises

An ordinary episode of BBC’s ‘Match of the Day’ got a bit raunchy when regular programming was interrupted by sex noises.

Presenter Gary Lineker managed to keep a straight face and ignore the pornographic audio that started playing over the commentary.

The show was unpacking the latest FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool when the loud and exaggerated moans of a woman being sexually pleasured drowned out Lineker.

Gary Lineker presses on like a pro as BBC Match of the Day disrupted by "sex noises" pic.twitter.com/zdyZJzPi70— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) January 17, 2023

A clearly amused Lineker tried to ignore the steamy audio and proceeded to cross to his confused looking correspondent Alan Shearer, who did well to keep a straight face until Lineker decided to address the horny elephant in the room.

“Alan, its toasty in the studio, its a bit noisy,” he said.

Huff Post later reported that the audio had been a prank, revealing the loud moaning noises were caused by a hidden mobile phone “taped to the back of the set”.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je— Gary Lineker ???????? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

“Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” tweeted Lineker.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney