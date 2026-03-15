F1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix amid Middle East tensions

No replacement events were planned for the affected dates.

Formula 1 has confirmed the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, both scheduled for April, citing the deteriorating security situation across the Middle East.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, and the respective race promoters were all party to the decision, which also affects the supporting Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy rounds that were due to run alongside both events.

With no replacement races being slotted into the vacated April dates, the 2026 F1 calendar faces a notable gap in its early stretch.

“While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April,” the body stated.

According to F1, its President and CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledged the weight of the call. “While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East,” he said.

He was nonetheless keen to signal that the relationship with both host nations remains intact.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding, as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion.

“We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so.”

Safety drives the decision to cancel

The FIA was unequivocal about what underpinned the move.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem framed it in terms of the organisation’s core duty of care.

He stated that the body prioritised the safety and well-being of its community and colleagues.

“After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.”

Ben Sulayem also used the announcement to reflect on the broader significance of the two countries to the sport.

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.”

He expressed hope for regional stability.

“We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.”

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Bahrain and Saudi Arabia back the call

Both host nations moved swiftly to signal their support for the decision.

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, said the circuit stands firmly behind Formula 1’s judgement.

“We fully support the decision by Formula 1, and we are grateful to them and to the FIA for their support and enduring partnership.”

He expressed optimism about the future.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from all around the world back to Bahrain when F1 returns. On behalf of all of us at BIC, I take this opportunity to offer our sincere thanks to all those in the F1 community who have taken the time to send us messages of support.”

Saudi Arabia echoed that sentiment. HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of both the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company, noted that fans across the country had been eagerly anticipating the Jeddah race.

Despite that disappointment, he said the federation accepts the outcome.

“We understand the considerations behind this decision and remain in close partnership with Formula 1.”

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