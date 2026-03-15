Middle East update: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard vow to target Israeli PM Netanyahu

Iranian state television reported the IRGC had fired a new wave of attacks aimed at Israel, while also targeting US forces in Saudi Arabia

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) has issued a threat that could spark a major escalation of the already deadly situation in Middle East.

The Iranians continued attacks on various nations in the Gulf, while Israeli forces clashed with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu in crosshairs

Iran launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel, Iranian state TV reported.

The IRGC vowed on Sunday to target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war with Israel and the United States continues.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” said the Guards on their website Sepah News.

Elsewhere, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile salvo at US forces stationed at a major base in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia, though its defence ministry said earlier it intercepted six ballistic missiles headed towards Al-Kharj.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it was involved in “direct clashes” with Israeli forces in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam late on Saturday, involving “light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled projectiles”.

Lebanon is working to form a delegation to negotiate with Israel in a bid to stop the war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, an official told AFP, though Israel has not committed to the initiative.

“Negotiations are on the table and preparations are underway to form a delegation, but… neither the timing nor the location has been determined, with Paris and Cyprus being considered,” the official said.

Bahrain and Baghdad

Explosions rang out over Bahrain’s capital of Manama early on Sunday, two AFP journalists said.

Bahrain said it had intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of Iran’s attacks, which have killed two people in the kingdom and 24 others in neighbouring Gulf nations.

The Formula One races scheduled for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled due to the conflict, motorsport’s governing body announced.

A drone attack late Saturday targeted the Baghdad airport complex, which houses a military base and a US diplomatic facility, two security sources told AFP.

The drones “targeted the military base” but were brought down just outside the complex, one source said, while a second source said a crashed drone sparked a huge fire outside.

Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump urged countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.

“The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help – A LOT!” Trump said on social media.

The Pentagon released the identities of six US crew members killed during the crash of a refueling aircraft in western Iraq earlier this week, which authorities said was not caused by “hostile fire.”

The Pentagon said the six members killed in the crash were John Klinner, 33; Ariana Savino, 31; Ashley Pruitt, 34; Seth Koval, 38; Curtis Angst, 30; and Tyler Simmons, 28.

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