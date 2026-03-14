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Iran top diplomat says ‘no problem’ with supreme leader after reported injuries

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

14 March 2026

08:34 pm

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Iranian officials have previously confirmed reports that the new leader is wounded but have given no further detail.

A woman poses with the pictures of Iran's late and current supreme leaders

A woman poses with the pictures of Iran’s late and current supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as she stands before an installation depicting the Iranian flag, during a rally marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran on February 11, 2026. The Persian calendar date of Bahman 22 celebrates the anniversary of the resignation of the ousted shah’s last prime minister and the formal assumption of power by revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. (Photo by AFP)

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Iran’s foreign minister said Saturday that there was “no problem” with the Islamic republic’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who US officials say was wounded.

On Friday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he believed Khamenei, who took power after his father was killed in a strike at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, “is wounded and likely disfigured.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told MS NOW’s Ayman Mohyeldin “there is no problem with the new supreme leader. He sent his message yesterday, and he will perform his duties.”

Iranian officials have previously confirmed reports that the new leader is wounded but have given no further detail.

Khamenei, 56, has not been seen in public since the airstrike that killed his father and predecessor as supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and several key family members.

But on Thursday, he issued a written statement, in which he said his wife, sister, her child and his brother-in-law were killed. He vowed to avenge the deaths since the start of the war with the United States and Israel.

He also emphasized Iran’s potential to cause havoc across the region by squeezing oil supplies and using regional proxies.

READ NEXT: War in the Middle East: Casualty figures from across the region

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