Israel launches new West Bank operation targeting armed groups

Israel's new operation has brought sweeping closures and heightened tensions across Tubas and neighbouring towns.

Israel’s military on Wednesday launched a new operation against Palestinian armed groups in the occupied West Bank, where a local governor told AFP that Israeli forces had raided several towns.

The Israeli military and internal security service said in a brief joint statement that they had begun “a broad counter-terrorism operation” in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces outline objectives of new operation

They said they would “not allow terrorism to take root in the area and are acting proactively to thwart it”, saying further details on the operation would follow at a later stage.

The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that it was a new operation, and not part of the one launched in January 2025 dubbed “Iron Wall”, which primarily targeted Palestinian refugee camps in the northern West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

The operation, which began overnight, was taking place in predominantly agricultural Tubas, the northeasternmost of the 11 governorates in the West Bank.

Ahmed al-Asaad, governor of the Tubas region, told AFP: “This is the first time that the entire governorate is included — the whole governorate is now under Israeli army operations.”

ALSO READ: Palestinian planes: ‘We don’t want any further flights to come our way’, says Lamola

Asaad said Israeli forces raided the towns of Tammun and Tayasir, and the Al-Faraa Palestinian refugee camp.

“The army has closed the city entrances with earth mounds, so there is no movement at all,” he added.

He told AFP that “an Apache helicopter” was involved in the operation, and claimed it had fired in the direction of residential areas.

“This is a political operation, not a security one,” he said.

Injuries reported

An AFP photographer saw some soldiers walking around inside Tubas city, with a few armoured patrol vehicles (APVs) driving through and a surveillance aerial vehicle buzzing overhead. Most shops were closed.

The road entrance to nearby Tammun had been closed off by a military vehicle.

An ambulance was allowed to go through but citizens were not. APVs were driving around at the scene.

ALSO READ: Israel on blitz to win over African friends

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams in the governorate had treated 10 injured people, four of whom had to be transferred to hospital.

It added that some of its teams were “facing obstruction in transporting patients in the city of Tubas and the town of Tammun since dawn”, and were still responding to calls for help following the raids.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two Palestinian militant groups proscribed as terror organisations by many countries, condemned the Israeli operation.

Hamas said in a statement that it was part of a policy “aimed at crushing any Palestinian presence in order to achieve complete control over the West Bank”.

Rising death toll amid ongoing violence

Violence in the West Bank has soared since Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, and has not ceased despite the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect last month.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, many of them militants, but also scores of civilians, in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 44 Israelis, including both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations, according to official Israeli figures.

NOW READ: This may be why Naledi Pandor’s visa to the US was revoked