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Italy and Spain extend border checks for 15 days in migration row

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

31 August 2026

03:20 pm

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Thousands of migrants remain stranded in Ceuta as Italy and Spain extend temporary border measures by another 15 days.

Italy, Spain extend border checks for 15 days in migration row

Residents carrying Spanish flags take part in a protest demanding government action to restore normality in the city and calling for the resignation of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in the North African Spanish city of Ceuta, on August 30, 2026. Tensions have been high in the territory of 80,000 inhabitants since tens of thousands of people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco over several days in July, triggering a Europe-wide migrant alert. Picture: Antonio Sempere / AFP

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Italy and Spain announced on Monday a 15-day extension of reciprocal border checks imposed in a spat over a migrant rush last month into the Spanish north African territory of Ceuta.

The Italian interior ministry said in a statement that the extension was “due to the continued relevance of the assessment factors that led to their introduction on August 1”.

Italy and Spain prolong temporary border measures

Italy said it was “taking into account the initiatives already launched by Spain, together with the European Union, so that the situation in that area may move towards normalisation in the near future”.

Spain’s interior ministry, which put in place border checks for travellers arriving from Italy for one month from August 8, responded by announcing a reciprocal 15-day extension.

Italy and Spain do not share a land border, but passengers arriving on flights now go through passport checks, which is normally not the case because both countries are members of the Schengen free-travel zone.

Ceuta is not part of Schengen. Any travellers continuing to mainland Spain must pass border controls.

Ceuta remains at the centre of the migration crisis

More than 70 000 migrants entered Ceuta on July 30-31, swimming or crossing on foot from neighbouring Morocco in a chaotic influx that left scores dead and fuelled fresh tensions in the European Union over migration.

Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was among the EU leaders who called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen area, even though such a move is legally impossible.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday the rush of migrants was still under investigation, though he ruled out any responsibility on the part of Moroccan authorities.

In a radio interview, the Socialist leader also denounced misinformation spread by the “ultra-right”.

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Although the vast majority of migrants returned to Morocco within hours, thousands remain in Ceuta, which is only 18 square kilometres (seven square miles), many living rough on the streets.

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