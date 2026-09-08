Barca star Yamal says will not beg for Ballon d’Or

"I'm not thinking about what I deserve, everyone can think what they like," Yamal told reporters.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal said Tuesday he will not beg for the Ballon d’Or trophy after winning the World Cup with Spain and La Liga with the Catalan giants.

On Monday Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe made his case to win the trophy, highlighting his World Cup Golden Boot win, which also saw him become the competition’s all-time top goalscorer.

Yamal, 19, thought he had played very well while winning trophies for club and country but said he was happy to let others decide whether he deserved the prize.

The teenager, Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are the main candidates to win the award at the ceremony in London on October 26.

“I don’t think I need to (make a campaign for it), I’m not thinking about what I deserve, everyone can think what they like,” Yamal told reporters.

“I’m proud of everything I’ve done this year with my club and with the national team. We’ve become world champions, we’ve won the league again. I can’t ask for anything more.

“I think… I’ve shown an incredible level, it’s (the media’s) job and I will not beg for anything.”

Yamal came second in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting behind PSG star Dembele.

France forward Dembele recently told France Football that Kvaratskhelia, Kane and Mbappe would be in his top three to win the award.

“He’s a friend of Kylian, right?” joked Yamal of the French winger, formerly of Barcelona.

“The truth is I don’t care, I’m very happy with the year I had, when I played against both of them together I must have annoyed them.”

Spain knocked out France in the World Cup semi-finals with a convincing 2-0 victory.

Yamal suffered a hamstring injury in April and has only just returned to his best level.

The winger appeared unhappy at the start of the season but seemed far more cheerful as he netted two goals against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in his last two outings.

“In the end, I’m 19, coming off winning a World Cup, having had the best holidays of my life,” said Yamal.

“I’ve never been happier at any point in my life than I am now.”

– Champions League dream –

The teenager said a key ambition this season was to aim for the “very special” Champions League trophy, with Barcelona beginning their campaign on Wednesday at home against Dutch side Feyenoord.

Barca last won the trophy in 2015, led by the Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar attacking trident.

Under coach Hansi Flick they reached the semi-finals in 2025 and then the quarter-finals last season.

“Every big club is dreaming about this because this is the best competition,” said the German.

“We have the quality to win this, but there’s a long way (to go).”

Flick hailed Yamal and said the most important thing was that the Spaniard is enjoying himself on the pitch.

“Lamine is a player who can decide games on his own, fantastic quality,” added Flick.

“It’s great, you can see it every day how he is enjoying playing football.

“For me the best thing is that he enjoys this game and then he’s on a top level.”

Yamal will be the favourite to win a third consecutive best young player award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

He was one of 10 players nominated on Tuesday, including Johan Manzambi, Yan Diomande and Ayyoub Bouaddi, who all impressed at the World Cup and were then the subject of big-money summer transfers.