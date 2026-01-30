Jesus ‘made love’: Colombian president irks Christians with steamy claim

Church leaders and worshippers say the president crossed a line by speculating publicly about Jesus’ private life.

A claim by Colombia’s left-wing president that Jesus “made love” to disciple Mary Magdalene has shocked the country’s many Christians, with the faithful urging him to show respect Friday.

During a recent speech, Gustavo Petro claimed that a man like Jesus “could not exist without love” and that he “died surrounded by women who loved him, and there were many.”

Petro insisted that Jesus “made love”, “perhaps with Mary Magdalene” — one of his disciples.

Christian doctrine holds that Jesus never married and lived a life of chastity.

Clergy and worshippers voice anger

Petro’s foray into theology has angered the clergy and left Colombia’s many Christians scratching their heads.

Bogota Christian Benjamin Gonzalez told AFP that Petro had gone “against the Church and against all churches” and “spoke against a very sacred being, our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Jesus is revered by Christians as the son of god and savior of the world.

Another Bogota Christian, Victor Pardo, told AFP the comments were “not appropriate for the president”.

ALSO READ: Mmuso Worship announces new single ‘ZION’ ahead of Easter album

Religious groups urge respect and restraint

While Colombia is constitutionally secular, most people identify as Catholic or belong to other Christian denominations.

The Evangelical Confederation of Colombia said Petro’s remarks “distort historical, biblical and theological truth” and accused him of showing a “lack of respect.”

The country’s major Catholic group also urged “respect, non‑interference, and the protection of people in their beliefs.”

The Episcopal Conference asked politicians to avoid issuing “theological” statements in public.

Political fallout and wider debate

Petro, a non‑practicing Catholic educated in Catholic schools, has praised liberation theology, a movement centered on uplifting the poor and challenging traditional structures of power.

The controversy has ignited national debate in a country where religious identity remains strong and statements about Jesus carry significant cultural weight.

The debate continued to rage Friday, with opposition presidential candidate Vicky Davila calling Petro’s remarks a “provocation”.

NOW READ: ‘War is back in vogue,’ Pope Leo says