Mmuso Worship announces new single ‘ZION’ ahead of Easter album

The group will also release a content series titled 'Just As You Are' ahead of Easter.

Pretoria choir Mmuso Worship is set to release a new single, ZION, on 6 February 2026.

The song is the first release from the group’s upcoming Easter album.

The collective describes ZION as the start of a new chapter, as it works to establish itself as a national worship movement.

From Pretoria choir to national movement

Mmuso Worship said it aims to take its sound beyond Pretoria and become a culturally recognisable movement across South Africa.

The group also seeks to make gospel music more relatable to young people while remaining rooted in faith.

“Youth culture is part of our approach,” the group said in a statement. “Our sound is authentic, creative, and revival-centred.”

The collective engages young audiences through churches, schools, concerts, cultural gatherings, and online platforms.

‘Just As You Are’: Sharing personal faith journeys

Ahead of Easter, Mmuso Worship will release a content series titled Just As You Are.

The series will feature choir members, pastors, and congregants reflecting on faith and belonging.

The project aims to reflect the church’s mission: “To create a healthy space where people can encounter Christ just as they are.”

In a documentary-style segment, choir members, including Pule, Brenden Praise, Mpendulo Sibiya, Yanga, and Oncemore, will visit family members, Sunday school teachers, and prayer leaders in homes, churches, and community spaces.

Pop-up worship performances

The group will also bring its music directly to the public with Easter pop-up performances.

Events will be held at the State Theatre, train stations in partnership with Prasa, and other urban spaces.

“No tickets. No stage. Just worship — raw, natural, and accessible,” Mmuso Worship said.

Last year, the group released a 23-track album, including the single Ebenezer, featuring Idols Season 14 winner Yanga Sobetwa.

Pastor Koketso Molaolwe said the album differed from previous projects.

“Notably, all of our albums have less than 12 songs on them, and this time we are releasing a 22-track album,” he said.

“Generally, our albums feature mostly slow songs, but this time we have mostly up-tempo songs. This is because this is a praise album; it is a celebratory album. With this, we testify to the goodness of God.”

