Lone Star turns blue: Democrats Talarico, Hinojosa topple Texas Republicans

Democrat James Talarico, a former schoolteacher and Presbyterian seminarian who campaigned on a “politics of love,” on Tuesday won the...

Democrat James Talarico, a former schoolteacher and Presbyterian seminarian who campaigned on a “politics of love,” on Tuesday won the US Senate race in Texas, dealing a historic blow to Republicans that could reshape American politics.

Talarico defeated the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump who survived impeachment and years of scandal, US media projected.

The result was a major setback for Trump, who threw his weight behind Paxton and made the state a campaign priority.

In another political earthquake for the deeply conservative southern border state, Democrat Gina Hinojosa unseated incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Talarico and Hinojosa are the first Democrats to win statewide office in Texas since 1994.

Hinojosa, a 52-year-old attorney and state lawmaker, is part of a new generation of Democrats who are seeking to attract independents and voters disillusioned by Trump’s unpopular war in the Middle East and skyrocketing prices for gas and everyday goods.

Thousands of supporters gathered at a watch party in Austin erupted in joy as the results came in, many of them crying and hugging.

Some chanted “Si se puede” (“Yes we can” in Spanish), while drivers passing by honked their horns in celebration.

“It’s a huge win for Texas, but it’s a giant win for the United States, having James Talarico in the Senate to try to wrest control of this government that’s out of control,” said Kathy Jackoway, an Austin resident in her 60s, who shouted and cried when the results were announced.

“Everybody is suffering. Everybody is hurting, and Trump is busy building monuments to himself.”

Anisha, 29, said she hoped the two Democrats would govern “for everyone, not just the billionaires, not just the elite.”

The landmark victories for Democrats could signal that Texas, the country’s second most populous state with 40 electoral votes, is becoming competitive in national elections, a shift that could reshape the electoral map for future races.

The results mark a bruising defeat for tech multi-billionaire Elon Musk, who spent more than $200 million to support Talarico’s rival, according to federal filings.

The world’s richest man, Musk has moved the headquarters of Tesla, SpaceX and X to Texas, and has a growing business stake in the state.

‘Uniting Texans’

The spread of AI data centers across Texas became a central issue in both races, as residents worry about rising electricity bills, water use and strain on the power grid.

Talarico and Hinojosa both called for tighter regulation, prompting Abbott, a longtime champion of the industry, to propose new rules of his own.

Talarico ran on a blend of Christian faith and economic populism, describing the contest as a David versus Goliath fight and inviting Republicans dissatisfied with the party to join him.

“We are uniting Texans from all backgrounds and beliefs onto one team to take on this broken, corrupt political system,” he told reporters after voting early in Austin last week.

Trump traveled to Texas four times in the month before the election to rally for Paxton, whom he endorsed over four-term incumbent senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

Talarico, a 37-year-old former teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2018 and built a national following with speeches combining progressive politics, biblical teaching and criticism of wealthy elites.

He defeated congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary and sought to broaden his appeal by criticizing aspects of former president Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Paxton, 63, survived impeachment by the Republican-controlled Texas House in 2023 on allegations of corruption and abuse of power before being acquitted by the state Senate. He has denied wrongdoing.

During the campaign, Talarico drew support from voters who had left the Republican Party and younger voters.