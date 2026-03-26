Middle East war: Here’s what happened overnight

Here's what is happening in the war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war on Thursday:

UAE says responding to Iranian missile, drone attack

Emirati air defences were responding to an Iranian missile and drone attack on Thursday, the UAE’s defence ministry said.

“UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Oil edges up

Oil prices rose and equities were mixed Thursday as investors tracked mixed developments in the war.

With investors holding on to hope that a deal can be struck, oil prices have stabilised this week. Brent edged up 1 percent to trade at $103.25 a barrel at 0230 GMT. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2 percent to $91.41 a barrel.

After gains on Wall Street and Europe, Asian markets fluctuated after a two-day rally.

China sees ‘glimmer of hope’

China’s top diplomat has said that a “glimmer of hope” has emerged due to moves to stop the war.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi urged dialogue in separate calls with his Turkish and Egyptian counterparts, suggesting that both Tehran and Washington had shown signals they were willing to return to the negotiating table.

Israel strikes Iran

Israel’s military said Thursday its forces had carried out a wave of strikes across Iran, including in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran ‘afraid’ to admit talks?

US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran’s denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side.

“They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they’re afraid to say it, because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people,” Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

US targets missile capacities

The United States has hit two-thirds of Iran’s production facilities for missiles and drones, and a similar proportion of its naval production, a top officer said.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, also estimated that Iran’s drone and missile launch rates were down by 90 percent, and “we’ve also removed the regime’s ability to rebuild them”.

Iran FM: ‘We do not intend to negotiate’

Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected any diplomatic efforts to wind down the conflict.

“At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance,” Araghchi said on Iranian state TV. “We do not intend to negotiate — so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled.”

“Speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat,” he said.

Kuwait arrests six over Hezbollah ‘assassinations’

Kuwait arrested six people allegedly linked to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon who were planning “assassinations” in the Gulf state, the interior ministry said.

‘Enemies preparing to occupy’ Iran island

Iran’s powerful parliament speaker warned of the possible invasion of an Iranian island with the support of an unnamed regional country.

“Based on some intelligence reports, Iran’s enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional states,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X.

Gulf issues Iraq demand

Several Gulf countries as well as Jordan demanded in a joint statement that Iraq act immediately to stop attacks from its territory by armed pro-Iran groups.

The statement was signed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Hezbollah rejects truce talks with Israel

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said negotiations with Israel under fire would amount to “surrender”.

The Iran-backed group said its fighters launched more than 80 attacks on Wednesday. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Israeli attacks in the country’s south, where the health ministry said at least eight people were killed.

US says talks continue

The United States and Iran are still engaged in peace talks, the White House said, despite Iranian state media saying Tehran had rejected Washington’s plan to end the war.

“Talks continue. They are productive,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the Iranian report, adding that there were “elements of truth” to media reports on the details of a 15-point US plan setting out demands on Tehran.

Trump threatens ‘hell’ if no deal

US President Donald Trump is ready to “unleash hell” on Iran if Tehran does not accept a deal to end the war, the White House warned.

“President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again,” Leavitt told a briefing.

Israel expanding Lebanon ‘buffer zone’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s forces were expanding a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon as the military pressed ahead with its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Netanyahu said the zone would help address the threats of invasion and missile fire from Lebanon.