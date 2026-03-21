Middle East war latest: Israel strikes Tehran as Iran targets US-UK military base

The latest developments from Israel and the US's war with Iran.

Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war:

Iran’s Hormuz offer to Japan

Iran is willing to help Japanese ships sail the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global fuel supplies, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Kyodo News in an interview published on Saturday.

In the telephone interview conducted on Friday, Araghchi denied closing the passageway, saying instead that countries attacking Iran face restrictions while others were being offered assistance.

He added that Iran was prepared to ensure safe passage for Japan.

Israel strikes Tehran

The Israeli military said it launched strikes on “regime targets” in Tehran early on Saturday.

The military earlier said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel” at least three times within six hours.

Iran targets Indian Ocean base: report

Iran recently fired two ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials.

Neither missile hit the target, which is around 4 000 kilometres from Iranian territory, but the launch suggests that Tehran has missiles with longer ranges than previously thought, the report said.

Contacted by AFP, the Pentagon declined to comment.

Israel strikes Lebanon

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes on Lebanon’s capital Beirut early on Saturday targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, after urging residents of several areas to evacuate.

Lebanese state media said an Israeli airstrike hit a house in a southern town, killing one person and wounding two others.

Saudi Arabia intercepts more drones

The Saudi defence ministry said it had intercepted dozens of drones overnight in the country’s east.

Neighbouring Kuwait’s military said its air defence systems were responding to a missile and drone attack on Saturday.

US eases Iran oil sanctions

The US Treasury temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels, allowing deliveries until April 19.

It follows the easing of sanctions for Russian oil already at sea, as Washington seeks to stem a global supply crunch caused by the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iran said earlier it had “no surplus crude oil” to offer to international markets, after the US Treasury chief previewed the temporary lifting of sanctions.

War ‘winding down’?

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was considering “winding down” military operations against Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz would need to be “guarded and policed” by other countries who use the vital waterway.

But he ruled out reaching a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the terrorist regime of Iran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Britain OKs base use

Britain has authorised the use of its bases by the United States to strike Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, the government said.

Since the war began on 28 February, Britain has let US forces use two bases for defensive operations and has deployed air assets to support allies targeted by Tehran’s regional retaliatory campaign, prompting criticism from Trump.

More US Marines?

The United States is deploying additional Marines to the Middle East, US media reported, possibly signalling a coming ground operation.

The Wall Street Journal said Washington was deploying 2 200 to 2 500 Marines from two California-based units. CNN, meanwhile, said thousands of Marines and sailors were expected to deploy to the Middle East.

Both publications cited anonymous US officials.

Khamenei: enemy ‘defeated’

Khamenei said Iran’s enemies were being defeated in the war against the US and Israel in a written message for the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

“At the moment, due to the particular unity that has been created between you our compatriots… the enemy has been defeated,” said Khamenei, who has yet to appear in public after being named to succeed his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the war.

NATO Iraq mission moved

NATO’s mission in Iraq has been fully relocated to Europe, the alliance said, with the last personnel from the non-combat force of several hundred departing the country.