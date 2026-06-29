Explosive cables seized at Beitbridge border, foreign national arrested

Investigations are continuing to determine the origin, intended destination and possible criminal networks linked to the explosives.

Border Management Authority (BMA) guards have foiled a smuggling attempt, seizing explosive cables worth R100 000 hidden inside a bag of rice on a Malawian bus.

The explosive cables concealed in luggage were seized at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Sunday, 28 June 2026, at about 3:30pm.

Malawian bus

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said a border guard intercepted an Interlink bus travelling from Malawi after identifying suspicious luggage during routine inspections.

“Upon further examination, explosive cables, which are classified as explosives in terms of the law, were discovered concealed inside a bag of rice.”

“The South African Police Service (Saps) Bomb Disposal Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, were immediately summoned to the scene to secure the explosives and conduct further investigations,” Mogotsi said.

Arrest

Mogotsi said a Malawian male suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently being detained at the Musina Police Station.

“Investigations are continuing to determine the origin, intended destination and possible criminal networks linked to the explosives.”

Picture: BMA

Guard commended

Acting BMA Commissioner David Chilembe applauded the BMA Border Guard’s alertness, saying the interception demonstrates the Authority’s unwavering commitment to protecting South Africa’s borders and safeguarding the public from serious security threats.

“This interception is a testament to the vigilance, professionalism and dedication of our Border Guards, who remain committed to detecting and preventing the movement of prohibited and dangerous goods across our ports of entry.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat transnational organised crime and ensure that those who attempt to violate our laws are brought to justice,” said Chilembe.

Resolute

The BMA said it remains resolute in strengthening border security through intelligence-led operations, advanced risk profiling and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to prevent the illegal movement of explosives, firearms, drugs and other contraband into and out of the country.