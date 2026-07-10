UK triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma arrested in Gauteng

Tshuma fled the UK on Saturday, 4 July and was on Interpol's Red Notice.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in Kensington, Gauteng.

Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, is wanted in the UK in connection with the murder of his wife Zandile, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The wife and daughters’ bodies were found at their home in Bedford on Tuesday, 7 July.

International manhunt launched

An international manhunt was launched on Wednesday after the 45-year-old was believed to have fled the UK, heading to Zimbabwe on Saturday, 4 July.

He was captured by CCTV footage at London’s Heathrow Airport, where he reportedly used a British passport.

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the arrest on Friday followed an intensive operation involving the Saps, Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane commended all members involved in the operation for their swift and coordinated response.

“This arrest demonstrates that South Africa is not a safe haven for fugitives. Anyone who believes they can evade justice by fleeing to our country should know that Saps will work tirelessly with international law enforcement partners to trace, locate and arrest them,” Dimpane said.

‘Deeply saddened’

Zandile Khumalo Tshuma with her daughters Nala, centre, and Natalie, right. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

In a statement following the discovery of the bodies, Zandile’s relatives said they were “deeply saddened” by her and her children’s deaths.

“During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support.”

“Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family.”

Tshuma is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Motive unknown

While the motive behind the murders has not yet been established, sources who spoke to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones alleged that Tshuma was suicidal.

They also told Letshwiti-Jones – who was at the scene of the arrest – that he was with family members in Kensington.

According to news agency AFP, the family’s home in central England’s affluent suburb is worth £1.3 million ($1.7 million).

Tshuma is listed as the director of real estate company Nexus Trove Holdings, which appears to have been registered in 2023.

His wife, Zandile, was an associate director of data analytics at international consultancy Forensic Risk Alliance.

Tributes to Natalie and Nala

Paying tribute to Natalie, Bedford Girls’ School headmistress Gemma Gibson said: “Natalie was a bright and accomplished Year 10 student who was dearly loved by everyone at Bedford Girls’ School. She was a talented dancer, musician and keen sportswoman. She was fun loving, full of life and had a positive impact on everyone she came into contact with; she will be remembered with warmth and affection.

“Her tragic death, together with that of her loving mother and younger sister, who were also well known to many of us, is a hugely devastating shock to all at Bedford Girls’ School and the wider Harpur Trust group of schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with Natalie’s wider family, friends and all of those impacted by this terrible news.”

Jo Webster, headteacher of Pilgrims Pre Prep School said Nala was a much-loved member of the school community who brought joy to those around her every day.

“Many of our staff had known her since she was seven months old and had the privilege of watching her grow. Known for her inquisitive and bubbly nature, positivity and wonderful sense of humour, she was a little ray of sunshine. Whether wearing one of her favourite colourful hair accessories, making those around her laugh or taking centre stage in our Pre-School Nativity, Nala brought warmth and happiness wherever she went,” Webster said.

“She had an extraordinary impact on our community and will be remembered with enormous love and affection. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Nala’s family, friends and everyone affected by this heart-breaking loss.”