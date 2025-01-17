Africa set for economic growth as AU selects new chair

Despite ongoing challenges, Africa’s economic growth is set to rise, driven by youth leadership and a new AU chair expected from East Africa, analysts predict.

Despite some parts of the continent being riddled with wars, corrupt leadership and electoral irregularities, Africa is set for economic growth, with the emergence of aggressive youth leaders expected to spell an end to the era of octogenarians, according to political analysts.

With the African Union (AU) next month choosing a new chair, one expert has predicted the appointee will come from the East African region.

Among key functions of the AU Commission chair are to take overall responsibility for the body’s administration, programme, finances and promoting the AU’s objectives.

Prof Dirk Kotzé, of the University of South Africa’s department of political science, said preparations and campaigning were already in place.

“There is an expectation that someone from East Africa will be the chair, but some southern African countries have expressed interest in the role.

“Normally, there is a rotational principle, with each region being accorded an opportunity to put forward its candidate.

“There is a caucus within regions and once they have come to an agreement about a candidate, then it is proposed.

“Dr Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma was an exception, because traditionally the candidate must not come from one of the powerful countries, but rather from a smaller country,” said Kotze.

Dlamini-Zuma became the AU Commission’s first woman chair in 2012.

Her successful campaign for the politically strategic job saw her defeat Jean Ping of Gabon.

It pitted French-speaking states – largely backing Ping – against mostly English-speaking countries.

Referring to wars on the continent, Kotzé said the AU was “supposed to establish a permanent standby unit to respond quickly to security problems. This has been in the pipeline for many years.”

On African economic growth, independent political analyst Sandile Swana said while the AU Vision 2063 was “not necessarily on course”, the list of high-growth and high-performing countries on the continent showed promise.

“Were it not for the mismanagement of the SA economy, which is the engine of SADC [SA Development Community], the SADC region could also be a good economic performer.

“Similarly, West Africa could have been a top performer were it not for the sick economic engine of Nigeria.

“There are smaller countries doing very well, those which have achieved 6% GDP growth rate,” said Swana.

Conflicts and election irregularities in the SADC region were “still a problem”.

“We hope the incoming chair will be Pan-African and pro-indigenous progress in Africa. The AU has not been as effective as it can be, with the main concern having been elders’ corruption.”

