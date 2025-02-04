Only diplomacy can end DRC crisis, says security expert

With 14 South African soldiers killed in the DRC, experts say a political solution is the only way forward and urge an SADC and AU troop withdrawal.

War-displaced people leave the camps on the outskirts of Goma on February 2, 2025. More than 700,000 displaced people have arrived in Goma since late 2022, fleeing the fighting in the territories of Rutshuru and Masisi. After the Rwandan army and the M23 armed group took control of Goma this week, the fighting around the city has stopped, and the displaced people are beginning to return home, fearing for the future. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)

Amid intensifying fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the death toll of South African soldiers now at 14, an expert yesterday called for a political solution to the crisis.

Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Willem Els said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) soldiers should be pulled out of the wartorn country.

Els, who returned from a trip to Rwanda yesterday, said there was a strong likelihood of an eventual pullout of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers from the DRC. They form part of the combined SADC and AU force.

“SA troops were sent to their deaths in the DRC, as was the case in 2013 when we lost 13 of our best soldiers in the Central African Republic’s capital of Bangui.

“We predict the same will happen in the DRC,” said Els.

He said an underfunded, understaffed and under-resourced military mission lacking logistical support was doomed to failure.

“We do not have any air support there.

“When our people were wounded, no helicopter was available to ferry them to hospitals some kilometres away.

“Those stuck in their camp could also not be assisted.

“How are troops going to get reinforcements when the airport has been taken over? This means travelling 2 700km on the worst roads from Kinshasa to get there.

“Coming up with a political solution is the only alternative.

“The best is for the SADC and the AU combined force to pull out – not leaving everything to South Africa,” said Els.

He said the minority Tutsi tribe, who for years lived in the Congo, were denied any rights by DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s government – at the core of the fighting waged by the Rwandan-backed M23 militia.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said: “The teachings of Julius Nyerere and Thabo Mbeki tell us that the Banyamulenge [a Tutsi ethnic minority group living in the DRC], are part of the Congo.

“South Africa cannot just be concerned about protecting the economic interests of South Africans.

“They have to protect the traditional, historical, cultural, land rights and human rights of Banyamulenge in the Congo.

“South Africa never took any step to stop the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda.

“Today SA is fighting alongside the FDLR which is known to hold the views of the ideology and practice of genocide against the Tutsis in the DRC.”

Political economist Dr Sam Koma said: “What SA needs to do is to deploy more soldiers and provide adequate military equipment and food supplies to the SANDF soldiers to secure the territorial integrity of the DRC.

“SA must also continue to lead talks for a peaceful resolution to the DRC conflict by involving all interested parties.”

