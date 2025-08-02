DRC leader urges ‘genocide’ declaration for conflict-torn region

Tshisekedi's call comes as talks continue between the DRC and Rwanda.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday urged lawmakers to declare “genocide” had occurred in the conflict-torn east of the country, long wracked by armed violence.

Tshisekedi says genocide criteria met

His call came amid talks between the DRC and neighbouring Rwanda after both countries in June signed a peace deal, following a fresh surge of unrest early this year when the M23 armed group, backed by Rwandan troops, captured key eastern cities.

“I solemnly call upon both houses of parliament to examine as soon as possible the adoption of an official resolution proclaiming the recognition of genocide committed on our territory,” Tshisekedi said.

He argued that the deaths of thousands during the fighting met criteria set out in the 1948 Convention against genocide, and pledged to campaign in international forums for it to be applied to eastern DRC.

Eastern DRC, a region with abundant natural resources including minerals such as cobalt and gold, has been plagued by non-state armed groups for more than 30 years.

Peace deal between DRC and Rwanda

The peace deal with Rwanda has yet to be implemented, and analysts remain sceptical about the chances of long-term peace. Militias still hold sway in much of eastern DRC.

The DRC and Rwanda on Friday reached an outline economic cooperation accord, according to the United States, which oversaw the peace agreement.

The “economic integration framework” they initialled should be effective by the end of September, the US State Department said.

Since February, the M23 has halted an advance that at one point threatened to take the group all the way to the capital, Kinshasa, in the west of the country.

Kinshasa and the M23 have given themselves until 8 August to start talks on a comprehensive peace accord, meant to be signed by 17 August.