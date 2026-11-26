The final toll was 31 dead and 21 wounded after the fireball engulfed buses and cars on Cairo's packed ring road.

Egyptian prosecutors announced on Thursday the arrest of a man accused of causing a massive fire that erupted when a fuel tanker overturned on a packed highway in Cairo, killing 31 people.

The prosecution said the man had “admitted” to speeding when his car collided with the tanker, “causing the steering wheel to slip from his hands and his car to veer off course”.

When the car hit the truck, one of its tyres exploded, causing it to overturn, the prosecution said. The fire erupted as a result of a petrol leak, it added.

Footage from the scene showed a huge fireball and thick black smoke rising above the densely populated capital’s Al-Waraq neighbourhood as motorists on the ring road sounded their horns and struggled to get away.

The prosecution said an investigation is underway to determine the driver’s criminal liability.

The health ministry put the final toll at 31 dead and 21 wounded.

More than 20 million people live in Greater Cairo, a sprawling and dense metropolis.

With its informal residential areas and often dilapidated infrastructure, Egypt has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.

Car crashes are common and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement, with traffic laws also being widely flouted.

Last year, nearly 6 000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt’s state statistics agency.

Flames and smoke

In 2018, the government issued a decision banning heavy transport vehicles from accessing the ring road around Greater Cairo from 6:00 am to midnight.

Wednesday’s disaster occurred at around 7:00 pm, at a time when the road was packed with pedestrians, buses and cars.

Traffic had returned to normal in the early hours of Thursday after rescue operations ended and the wreckage of the truck and burned-out cars was cleared.

“We were driving on the flyover above the ring road and saw flames rising to a height I can’t even describe,” said Wagih Ragheb, a witness to the disaster.

“Then the explosions started… We got out of the car and went down to the ring road and found a catastrophic situation: buses and cars completely charred, and many dead.”

Footage posted online by passersby showed people pulling others out of their cars in the inferno that erupted after the truck overturned.

“We have a problem with our roads. These accidents happen very often, and no one knows how to solve this,” said Abdel Rahman Ahmed, who was at a Cairo hospital to donate blood for the wounded.