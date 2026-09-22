Heavy security in South Sudan as vice-presidents removed from office

Soldiers patrolled the streets of Juba as government offices closed amid heightened political tensions.

A heavy security presence was visible in South Sudan’s capital on Tuesday after the president altered the law to keep himself in office while removing the vice-presidents in the run-up to the country’s first-ever election.

South Sudan achieved independence in 2011 but soon descended into a five-year civil war between President Salva Kiir and the now-jailed Vice-President Riek Machar.

Election concerns deepen ahead of December vote

Elections are due on 22 December, having twice been postponed, but international observers say the huge extent of poverty and corruption means it remains ill-prepared to hold them.

Kiir assented late Monday to the National Elections Act, clearing the way for five vice-presidents — appointed under a 2018 power-sharing agreement with the opposition — to be relieved of their duties.

A statement on the government website said Kiir would remain in office through the election for the sake of “continuity”.

Kiir signs new elections law

An AFP journalist said there was an increased military presence in Juba on Tuesday.

“I have seen many soldiers present along the roads. This is not the normal thing in Juba, and I don’t know what is happening. So I decided to close my shop,” one vendor, who asked for anonymity, told AFP.

The Internal Security Bureau issued a directive, seen by AFP, ordering “all forces to be in uniforms and be on high alert for (3) days” from September 22.

A civil servant, who also asked for anonymity, told AFP he travelled to his office only to find the ministry closed and a heavy military presence outside.

“I was told to go back. I don’t know what is happening,” he said.

With tensions high between rival political groups, international observers fear the election could tip the country back into full-blown conflict.