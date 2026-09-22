‘It would be special’: Marco Jansen eager to represent Proteas with his twin brother Duan

Marco and Duan Jansen could become the first set of twins to play for the Proteas internationally during the ODI series against Australia.

Proteas pace bowler Marco Jansen is excited for a chance to play with his twin brother Duan, and the possibility that they could feature together internationally for the first time in their home town in the third ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom next week would make it extra special.

The 26-year-old Marco has become an established Proteas regular since making his Test debut back in 2021, and over the past five years he has gone on to play 83 internationals across all three formats, while Duan finally made his international debut against Zimbabwe last month.

The two players have competed together professionally only a handful of times before – a few years ago for franchise side North West Dragons – but they could find themselves sharing the field a lot more often now going forward with both of them representing the Titans at domestic level, and also the Proteas on the international stage.

Late call-up

Duan was a late call-up to the Proteas squad for the Aussie ODI series after an injury to Ottneil Baartman, and with him also being a left arm seamer like his brother, he was likely be battling it out for a spot in the team with another left-arm quick in Kwena Maphaka.

But should the twins get a chance to play together, in their home town, it would be a very special occasion for all involved.

“We know we do the same skill, basically, but that (playing together) would be special,” Marco said.

“To play any game for the Proteas together would be special. But I think if it were to happen in Potch, that would be even more special.

“We grew up near Potch and obviously went to high school in Potch. If it pans out like that, it’ll be awesome. If that opportunity presents itself, you’d better believe that we’re going to make the most of it and enjoy it as much as we can.”

First two ODI

However, the first port of call will be getting through the first two ODI matches, in Durban on Thursday and the Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers in Joburg on Sunday, and Marco will have the tricky job of leading the line for the first time in the absence of pace spearheads KG Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Although Marco, with just 32 ODI games under his belt, will be the senior pace bowler in the team, he is not daunted by the challenge of leading the bowling attack and has taken plenty from the experienced players he has played alongside over the years.

“Leadership, and I’m only basing it off of playing with KG and Lungi and all those guys, is that when things go sideways or when things are tough, especially in the field, you have to have a way of calming things down and slowing things down. That’s probably what I’ll be trying to do,” explained Jansen.

“The last thing you want when you’re struggling in an over or at the death and guys are flying, is someone just giving solutions and saying ‘do this or that’.

“It’s important to realise and to pick the moments where a bowler needs a bit of time to try and slow things down and just ask one or two simple questions like, ‘What’s the plan here or how are we going to get this guy off strike?’ Just try to slow the game down or slow the momentum down.”