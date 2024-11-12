‘South Africa’s foreign policy is not determined on Twitter’ – Lamola

No minister has deviated from the established foreign policy, according to Minister Ronald Lamola.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has emphasised that South Africa’s foreign policy decisions will not be influenced or dictated by social media.

Lamola in a media briefing on Tuesday discussed the government’s approach to implementing foreign policy, which has sparked debate within the government of national unity (GNU).

The Democratic Alliance (DA), a key member of the GNU, recently accused the African National Congress (ANC) of making foreign policy decisions without consulting coalition partners.

This criticism followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments at the Brics 2024 summit last month, where he referred to Russia as a “valuable ally and friend”.

Lamola on South Africa’s foreign policy

In response to questions from journalists, Lamola stated that South Africa’s foreign policy remained intact.

The minister explained that the policy was rooted in the Constitution and guided by key documents, including the GNU’s Statement of Intent, the National Interest framework, the Foreign Services Act, and the National Development Plan.

“None of those have been reviewed so they remain South Africa’s foreign policy and that’s what guides our work as the government of national unity.

“That is what also guides all ministers in the Cabinet of the Republic of South Africa as they undertake their responsibilities on behalf of the South African government,” he said.

ALSO READ: SA’s foreign policy reaffirmed in principles of ‘active non-alignment’

Lamola stated that no minister has deviated from the established foreign policy, nor has there been any diplomatic incident arising from actions outside of this policy.

He stressed that all ministers operate under the mandate of the South African government, regardless of their political affiliations.

“I have got no eyes in terms of which organisation they come from,” he said, adding that “I can tell with certainty we have not had [anyone] contradict or anyone speaking outside the policy and mandate of the South African government in the various forums we have deployed people.”

Watch the briefing below:

The minister noted that government was aware of the comments on social media regarding South Africa’s foreign policy.

“South Africa’s foreign policy is not determined on Twitter and it is not decided by Twitter. It is decided by the executive; it has been decided by Parliament and that’s what guides us.”

Lamola on US relationship, Agoa

Meanwhile, Lamola described South Africa’s relationship with the United States (US) as dynamic and evolving, noting his recent visit to the North American country.

“We shall continue to engage with the US at all levers to continue to strengthen this dynamic and evolving relationship.”

The minister confirmed that the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) will be up for review by the US Congress again next year.

“We [are] left with a distinct impression that we have clarified ourselves with members of Congress in a bipartisan manner, both with Republicans and Democrats, on our position and an understanding that on both sides that the relationship is mutually beneficial.

“So we will continue to engage with the White House with regards to their foreign policy, including Agoa, going forward with aim to continue to strengthen these bilateral relations.”

READ MORE: Experts say SA could benefit from US election

He acknowledged that challenges would arise, noting that “there’s never been a straightforward relationship” with the US.

“But we think the challenges, we will be able to confront, engage and find a mutual beneficial solution.”

South Africa has been in talks with the US to extend the Agoa agreement, which was set to expire in September 2025.

Enacted by the US Congress in 2000, Agoa allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade with the US duty-free.

Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister Parks Tau previously indicated that the outcome of the US election was unlikely to influence congress’s decision on Agoa.

New South African ambassador to US

Lamola also confirmed that Ebrahim Rasool will return to the US for a second term as South Africa’s ambassador.

Rasool previously served as South Africa’s ambassador to the US from 2010 to 2015, during Barack Obama’s presidency.

“The president had to appoint someone who is able to also engage with the various think tanks in the US and the other important platforms that influence US foreign policy.”

NOW READ: US elections: Ramaphosa’s message to Trump