Africa

Home » News » World » Africa

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

20 Nov 2023

03:02 am

Nigeria frees 4,000 prisoners to ease jail crowding

Fines totalling 585 million naira (651,000 euros) have been cancelled.

Nigeria frees 4,000 prisoners to ease jail crowding

Picture: iStock

Thousands of detainees across Nigeria have been released from prison in an effort to tackle overcrowding, interior minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said Saturday on social media.

The move marks part of a drive by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was elected earlier this year, to decongest Nigeria’s overpopulated prisons.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill 13 Islamic school pupils in northwest Nigeria

“Yesterday, we flagged off the release of 4,068 of the 80,804 inmates in our 253 correctional facilities nationwide, who have been held in custody due to their inability to pay fines,” Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo posted in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

He made the announcement after visiting the Kuje detention centre near the capital Abuja.

The ministry’s spokesman Ajibola Afonja told AFP that “only inmates whose fines do not exceed one million naira have been chosen to benefit from this mass release.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria struggles to contain worst diphtheria outbreak

Afonja added that fines totalling 585 million naira (651,000 euros) have been cancelled.

Tinubu has made part of his focus while in power the integration of new practices in the prison system including more non-custodial sentences.

The United Nations says that Nigerian prisons have an overpopulation rate of 147 percent, and detainees can often wait years before being tried.

ALSO READ: Nigeria security forces carry out mass arrest over ‘gay wedding’

Read more on these topics

Nigeria

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes
News High alert: National Assembly finally gives Cannabis Bill the green light

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe