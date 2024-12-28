SA faces fallout from Mozambique prison escape

Mozambique’s political unrest and prison break spark fears of criminal infiltration into South Africa, threatening public safety and border security.

Dangerous criminals who escaped from a Mozambican maximum security prison might cross into South Africa to continue their criminal activities, according to experts.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest after its Constitutional Court upheld the 9 October election results declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president.

In the latest unrest which started after the ruling on Monday, 33 people have so far been killed and 15 injured in clashes with the country’s law enforcement agencies.

More than 1 500 prisoners escaped from Maputo Central Prison on Christmas Day after taking advantage of the national protests.

Police chief Bernardino Rafael said the prisoners escaped when angry protesters vandalised a government building and police cars.

“The inmates disarmed the prison warders and freed their fellow prisoners,” Rafael said.

He said 29 of the escapees had been convicted of terrorism while others were also sentenced for serious crimes. According to reports 100 of the escapees were captured and some reportedly killed by soldiers.

Prof Anni Hesselink, a criminologist at the University of Limpopo, said the problem with the absconding inmates was that many of them could be violent and aggressive offenders, ranging from murderers, rapists, armed robbers, serial rapists, serial killers – and some serving time for multiple violent crimes – possibly with a diverse criminal history.

“Fleeing to South Africa and amalgamating with criminal networks and the criminal underworld cannot be ruled out, as it will enhance their prospects of freedom,” said Hesselink.

“It will, in turn, put more strain on SA’s problematic high crime rate, our overburdened intelligence and police forces, contributing to the illegal immigrant issue, escalating fear of crime and xenophobia.”

Institute for Security Studies crime analyst Willem Els said it was a serious concern that the escaped criminals were armed and dangerous. He said as the prisoners managed to disarm prison warders of weapons and ammunition, people should be worried about this issue.

“We know that 100 of the prisoners were rearrested and killed by the soldiers, but we don’t know how many of them are still out there,” Els said.

“Since there is unrest in that country, we will see an influx of political asylum seekers coming into the country and some of the criminals might take advantage of that to sneak into the country.

“It is not easy to control many people. Remember that some years ago, most of the soldiers were forced to take packages and you can guess what happened when the money was finished.

“You may find that some of them were forced to use their skills in the wrong way and be part of the criminals.”

Els said it was essential for South Africa to strengthen its borders and make sure that wrong people were prevented from entering the country. But it seemed to be difficult for South Africa to control its borders, which makes it difficult to manage the influx of people.

“Once you fail to control the borders, the organised criminal networks will make use of that advantage.

“Therefore, South Africa and SADC countries must ensure that they assist to bring peace in Mozambique, which will enable South Africa to manage its borders as there will be no large numbers of people coming into the country as refugees,” said Els.

Meanwhile, more than 150 trucks spent about 10 days stuck in the town of Moamba in southern Mozambique. They reached their destinations and were returning to SA, but drivers were not sure about the safety of the route as they were proceeding towards Lebombo port of entry.

One of the drivers, who did not want to be named, said: “We have spent Christmas here, the security forces have been protecting us and we were given food and water.

“The situation was very scary and even now we are not sure if we will manage to reach the border safely. As I am talking to you, there are no police officers escorting us and we are driving towards Lebombo.”

Some drivers crossed into South Africa safely at around 3pm yesterday.

The Border Management Authority’s Mmemme Mogotsi urged drivers to be cautious when driving out or into Mozambique.

“The Lebombo border is still processing minimal movements, there are no blockages and most trucks that were on the bypass have returned to the N4. The advice is for them to be cautious. Five trucks were processed into Mozambique so far with no incidents.”

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said: “The situation in Mozambique is extremely volatile.”

