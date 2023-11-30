Unfazed by war, young Malawians queue to work in Israel

Hundreds of people have queued outside a hotel in the Malawi capital this week for a chance to work in Israel.

Contrails from an Israeli fighter aircraft line the the skies over Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on November 30, 2023, following the announcement of an extenstion of the truce between Israel and Hamas just before it was due to expire. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Hundreds of people have queued outside a hotel in the Malawi capital this week for a chance to work in Israel, wary of the war but willing to face the dangers to escape their own country’s woes.

With Malawi’s economy in deep trouble, thousands are ready to take on jobs on Israeli farms and orchards left deserted by the Gaza conflict.

Asian foreign workers have fled, while Gaza Palestinians have been barred since the October 7 Hamas attacks that unleashed the war.

Dozens of foreign workers were among about 240 people that Israel says were kidnapped in the attacks.

“Life is a game of chances,” said Blessings Kanyimbo, as he stood in line on Thursday, telling how his college education had failed to get him a job.

“People do bet on games, on something that they are not sure of,” he added. “At times it’s good to take a risk but as far as going to Israel is concerned, I don’t think there is any harm.”

A 24-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that trying her luck in Israel was “better than just staying home and doing nothing”.

Economic conflict

She sheltered with others from the scorching sun under trees in the hotel garden, holding an envelope with her job application.

Malawi has been gripped by an economic crisis that has seen massive government spending cuts.

The woman said she had been jobless for three years since graduating.

“I just pray that all of us come back home safely, but this is a risk that I have to take,” she said.

More than 220 Malawians flew to Israel on Saturday as part of a government labour export programme aimed at finding jobs for young people and generating desperately needed foreign exchange.

Another 200 took off late on Wednesday.

Authorities say up to 5,000 Malawians could go to Israel over the next few months.

“Life in Malawi is very hard and it keeps getting harder every single day,” said Graciam Banda, 30, who was also waiting in the queue.

The shopkeeper said he makes about 100,000 Kwacha ($60) a month to house and feed his family.

Israel’s ambassador Michael Lotem said the foreign labourers would earn about $1,500 a month.

Reports have said that Israel may need more than 30,000 foreign workers for its struggling farms.

Opposition

But not everyone in Malawi supports the labour export programme.

Malawi opposition leader Kondwani Nankhumwa described the labour deal as “an evil transaction” because of the threat from the war that has left thousands dead.

Rights groups have demanded more details of the government deal with Israel so that Malawians are better informed of the risks.

But the government has rebuffed criticism.

“Anything can happen anywhere, but we are assured that the same level of safety that is being accorded to Israeli citizens will be accorded to Malawian citizens,” Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu told AFP.

“We have our young people working in many countries”, including Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, he added.

Malawian recruits will work in safe areas in Israel, said Kunkuyu.

The Israeli ambassador told The Nation newspaper the deal was a “win-win” for the two countries.

Malawians will earn good money and knowledge, while Israel will part fill its labour gap.

On top of the foreign exodus, some 350,000 Israelis have been called up into the military.

“They are not going to Gaza. They will work in Israel,” Lotem said of the Malawian workers. “We will take care of them as much as we are taking care of Israelis.”

– By: © Agence France-Presse