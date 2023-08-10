No more DSTV in Malawi − Multichoice suspends service with immediate effect

By Faizel Patel

Malawi citizens will be deprived of DSTV after Multichoice Africa Holdings (MAH) announced the withdrawal of its services with immediate effect after the country’s government succeeded in blocking its latest price increases.

The withdrawal of services from Malawi marks the end of a hostile relationship between Multichoice and the regulator.

Price increases

In July, Multichoice announced an increase in DSTV prices, but the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) acquired a temporary court injunction by the High Court in Lilongwe prohibiting an adjustment to the DStv tariffs.

This included the monthly price of the Premium bouquet increasing by a whopping 18% from 67 000 Malawian Kwacha (R1 167) to 79 000 Malawian Kwacha (R1 376).

The prices of all the other packages were also increased with hikes of up to 22.5%.

Multichoice Africa said Multichoice Malawi (MCM) does not offer the DStv service to the public and therefore cannot set or adjust tariffs for the service.

Termination of services

As a result, the order handed down to MCM is incapable of being implemented by them but carries with it grave consequences for the directors and management of Multichoice Malawi, including imprisonment.

“MAH given the impact on its supplier, MCM, and an increasingly adverse regulatory environment is therefore left with no option but to terminate the DStv service indefinitely,” it said.

Multichoice Africa said customers who have already paid their new subscription for the DStv service will have those services honoured until the current 30 day viewing cycle ends on or before 10 September 2023.

“From Wednesday, 9 August 2023, no new subscriptions or reconnections will be accepted.”

Impact

Meanwhile, Malawi’s media campaigner Daniel Nyorongo said the withdrawal of services is sad for Malawians, tourists and the hospitality industry.

“Malawi will not have this product that tourists and visitors to hotels, lodges, resorts would wish to enjoy watching so in that regard it is a sad development. However, we should also be mindful and accept that indeed the cost of DSTV has been very expensive. It would be ideal if Macra and Multichoice Malawi and Multichoice Africa reached a consensus,” the SABC reported.

