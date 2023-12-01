Daily news update: Cabinet still hasn’t discussed Israeli embassy, Mabalula still thinks there will be no load shedding after December, Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to 2024

In today’s news, although Parliament voted to close the Israeli embassy, cabinet has not discussed doing so yet, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula still believes there will be no load shedding next year, and the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been adjourned until 22 January.

We also look at the higher stages of load shedding over the weekend, and Parliament to vote on the impeachment of judge John Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata only next year.

Furthermore, we see which exam paper matrics found the most difficult, Joakim Lagergren leads after the first day of the SA Open, and former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thuso Phala admits to age cheating.

News today: 1 January

Cabinet ‘hasn’t decided to close the Israeli embassy’

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the cabinet has not discussed the possible closure of the Israeli embassy in SA amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

The region’s Hamas-run health ministry claims more than 13 000, mostly civilians and thousands of children, have died in the nearly two months of fighting. The ANC is among those who have called for the closure of the Israeli embassy in SA, with an EFF-sponsored motion to do so approved by parliament last week.

Mbalula: If load shedding goes beyond December, we must get answers

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is still confident that South Africa will enter 2024 without load shedding.

If this doesn’t happen, the country must get a reasonable explanation.

The country is moving between stages 3, 4 and 5 load shedding “due to improved generation recovery and emergency reserves”, said Eskom on Thursday morning.

‘No other option’: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to next year

The murder trial against five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been adjourned until next year.

The case resumed for the continuation of Brigadier Bongani Gininda’s cross-examination in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Eskom to impose higher stages of load shedding on the weekend – Here’s your schedule

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will remain in force until 4pm on Thursday.

Thereafter, various stages of power cuts will be implemented until Sunday.

Parliament to vote on Hlophe, Motata’s impeachment next year

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and retired Gauteng Judge Nkola Motata may have a more peaceful festive season after their impeachment vote was deferred to next year.

Last week, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services resolved to recommend the removal of Hlophe and Motata.

Donovan Moodley allegedly plotted escape from prison, court papers reveal

Court documents filed by Leigh Matthews’ father Rob has revealed that convicted murderer Donovan Moodley allegedly plotted an escape from prison in 2012.

The details were revealed on Wednesday when Moodley made his first appearance in the Johannesburg High Court for a review application against the parole board’s decision to deny him parole in March.

The end is in sight: Here are the exam papers matrics said they found the most difficult

Matric pupils from Carter High and Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High said they enjoyed their English paper 3 on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Witness they said sections in the paper were very political which made it enjoyable.

‘Sports Wives’ – exciting new reality TV show to air next week

December is not only going to be filled with sun, sea and cocktails – there will also be plenty of drama served from the new reality television show Sports Wives that’s set to air on 5 December.

Streaming service, Showmax said the reality show gives you a front-row seat into the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of South Africa’s sporting greats.

Three artists withdraw from Hey Neighbour Festival

Organisers of the upcoming Hey Neighbour Festival announced on Thursday morning that three acts who were set to perform at the festival have withdrawn.

While fans are super pumped to watch multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient and cultural icon, Kendrick Lamar take to the stage on Day 2 of the festival, there are three acts they will no longer get to see.

Lagergren edges ahead of SA’s Jarvis after opening round of SA Open

Rookie South African golfer Casey Jarvis, who only a few weeks ago won his DP World Tour card, led the way for most of the opening day at the SA Open at Blair Atholl in Lanseria on Thursday, but he will tee off on the second day on Friday one shot back of first round leader Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

The 32-year-old from Sweden was an afternoon starter, teeing off on the 10th for his first round, and he made no mistakes, shooting a quite stunning 65, seven-under-par, that included seven birdies.

Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star stuns fans with age cheat admission

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger, Thuso Phala, has revealed that he is an age cheat, and was using a cooked-up age when he was playing professional football.

Phala, who started his professional career at the now defunct Platinum Stars and also played at SuperSport United, admitted that he has two ages he uses in his life – one for football and one at home.

‘Dark depths’ — Wife of Hannes Strydom reveals troubled life of former Bok star

World Cup-winning lock Hannes Strydom enjoyed many highs but also lows in his life, according to his wife Nikolie, who spoke about a troubled man at his memorial service in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Strydom died in a motor vehicle accident in Mpumalanga last Sunday night. He was 58. One other person also passed away in the accident and several others were injured. It is understood Strydom drove into the back of a taxi on the highway close to Witbank.

