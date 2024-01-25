Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa abandons ‘contaminated’ CCC party

Chamisa claimed the CCC had become a tool used by the ruling Zanu-PF party.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Zimbabwe, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his departure from the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) – a movement that he helped form as a breakaway from the MDC a year ago – citing a deviation from the original vision that sought to place God and citizens at the heart of the party’s decision-making.

Chamisa participated in Zimbabwe’s disputed 2023 election, which was marred by recalls by a self-styled secretary-general, Songezo Tshabangu, of CCC members that had been sworn into parliament.

Chamisa said the CCC’s foundational idea was conceived with the purpose of prioritising the well-being of citizens and aligning decisions with divine guidance. However, the veteran politician said it had become apparent that this vision had been compromised, contaminated, and hijacked by the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the deviation from our founding purpose and mandate,” the leader said in an 84-point statement bearing his signature.

The statement alleged that the CCC had effectively become a tool in the hands of Zanu-PF, with the party’s influence stretching far beyond its original intentions.

The statement painted a grim picture of Zimbabwean politics, lamenting the pursuit of personal gain that had tainted the CCC. Chamisa described the CCC as marred by a relentless chase for positions, titles, and benefits, ultimately eroding the party’s ability to deliver on its promise of a ‘New Great Zimbabwe’.

“Our politics has been defiled by schemes of personal aggrandisement upon a runaway pursuit of politics of positions, title, benefits, trinkets and trappings of office. A contaminated, bastardised, hijacked CCC cannot deliver a New Great Zimbabwe,” said Chamisa.

The opposition leader laid bare the absence of a concrete plan to resolve the Zimbabwean crisis.

“I have been approached by war veterans, women’s groups, youth groups, church leaders, traditional leaders, trade unions, civil society and even various leaders on the continent on the ways to find a lasting solution to our problems as a nation,” he said.

However, Chamisa highlighted the uphill battle faced in attempting to bring about change. Legal efforts to reclaim the CCC had been met with resistance, with the judicial system seemingly defying logic and legal reasoning, he said. He gave the analogy of being thrown into a river with hungry crocodiles as vividly capturing the perilous journey of those seeking change.

To that end Chamisa said he had broken ranks with the CCC to chart a cleaner way forward, characterised by leaders committed to public service, freedom advocacy, and leadership for the citizens of Zimbabwe.

